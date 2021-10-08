 Friday, October 8, 2021 78.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


EPB, TVA And City Of Chattanooga Invest Another $1.2 Million Into Home Uplift Energy Renovation Program

Friday, October 8, 2021

Building on the successful completion of the 400 Home Uplift energy renovation last spring, EPB, the City of Chattanooga and TVA are announcing the investment of another $1.2 million into the program which provides home energy renovations to reduce the energy burden of people in need.  EPB and the City of Chattanooga have together committed $600,000, which TVA has matched.  This will be added to existing funds from EPB, TVA and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.  The goal is to complete more than 200 home energy upgrades over the next year.  And, for the first time, renters will be able to apply to the program with consent from their landlord.

 

EPB and TVA first partnered in 2015 to provide high-impact home energy upgrades to qualified homeowners with the goal of helping them enhance the energy efficiency of their residence.

Those who qualify receive home improvements at no cost to help them dramatically reduce their power bills. On average, EPB’s Home Uplift participants save more than $400 on their energy costs each year.

 

“Before Home Uplift, my power bill was as much as $350 a month. I had to make hard choices between buying food and paying my bills. Now my electric bill is about $86 a month thanks to energy upgrades to my home and EPB’s Levelized Billing program,” said Home Uplift participant Carolyn Humphries.  “I also used to get bronchitis and pneumonia a lot.  Now I don’t get sick like I used to.  I feel much healthier, comfortable and safe in my home.”

 

EPB Energy Pros replaced Ms. Humphries front door which was not secure, fixed broken window panes and added insulation.  They also installed a new HVAC unit, since Ms. Humphries’ window unit, electric fireplace and space heaters were really running up her power bill.

 

“Preserving affordable housing is vital to maintaining neighborhood character as Chattanooga grows,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “By lowering energy bills, Home Uplift reduces our greenhouse-gas emissions, puts people to work in good-paying jobs, and allows people to remain in their homes while also improving their health. I’m grateful to our partners who’ve worked hard to reach this important milestone. The City is proud to contribute, and we look forward to helping many more Chattanoogans through this wonderful program.”

 

“Many Hamilton County residents live in older homes and can’t afford the renovations and repairs that would make their homes more energy efficient,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.  “The Home Uplift program helps them save money and energy while also ensuring their health, comfort and safety especially during extreme summer heat waves and winter freezes.”

 

After successful pilots with EPB and in other communities, TVA has invested almost $15.4 million to replicate the Home Uplift program in partnership with other local power companies across the Tennessee Valley. This resulted in an average of 30% energy savings annually per home.

 

"TVA’s public power model is a force multiplier when it comes to helping those struggling with energy burden," said Doug Perry, TVA Senior Vice President Commercial Energy Solutions. "Programs like Home Uplift allow us to bring together financial resources and local organizations to change lives by making homes healthier and more comfortable."

 

In addition to joining other partners in funding the program, EPB also staffs the program with EPB Energy Pros who work with eligible Home Uplift participants to identify the home energy renovations that will provide them with the best cost-savings on their monthly bills.

 

“Through Home Uplift, we’re helping neighbors in need upgrade the energy efficiency of their homes, so they can maximize the value of the energy they use,” said David Wade, EPB President & CEO. “We appreciate our partners for joining us in our mission to enhance the quality of life for the customers who participate in Home Uplift by helping them save money while improving the air quality and comfort of their homes.”

 

EPB, TVA, and the City of Chattanooga encourage neighbors in need to apply now for Home Uplift by going to: epb.com/homeuplift.

 

The EPB Energy Pros also provide free expertise and services that are available to all EPB customers.  For example, they provide free EPB Home Energy Checkups, in-person or virtual assessments of customers’ homes and provide them with personalized recommendations about the most cost-effective ways to make their homes healthier and more energy efficient. EPB Energy Pros can also provide guidance to help customers plan solar installations, install EV chargers and make home energy renovations. They’ll even inspect the contractor’s work when the project is done to ensure optimal customer benefit. In addition, EPB Energy Pros are available for phone and video consultations on all home energy related topics from questions about buying major appliances, what kind of insulation will provide the most cost-effective savings, to whether it’s time to buy a new hot water heater.

 

All of these services are available to both homeowners and renters at no charge to help them get the most value from the energy they use.  Customers can call our EPB Energy Pros at 423-648-1372 or book an appointment at EPB.com/energypros.

 


October 8, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 107 New Cases

October 8, 2021

Georgia Has 106 More COVID Deaths, 2,254 New Cases

October 8, 2021

EPB, TVA And City Of Chattanooga Invest Another $1.2 Million Into Home Uplift Energy Renovation Program


he Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Friday and 107 new positive cases, down from 117 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,342. There are 2,254 new cases on Friday, as that ... (click for more)

Building on the successful completion of the 400 Home Uplift energy renovation last spring, EPB, the City of Chattanooga and TVA are announcing the investment of another $1.2 million into the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 107 New Cases

he Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Friday and 107 new positive cases, down from 117 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,500. The death total is at 631. It is reported the death was a white female, age 61-70. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 157 in Hamilton County - down from 164 on Thursday. ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 106 More COVID Deaths, 2,254 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,342. There are 2,254 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,240,641 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 82,566, which is an increase of 201 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Council Shows Wisdom In Putting Confidence In City Judge Sherry Paty

During my 34-year legal career, I have had the privilege to practice and to appear before Chattanooga City Council and before Chattanooga City Court Judge Sherry Paty, who has served on the bench for 17 years. Over the years, I have watched our City Council consistently demonstrate both strong leadership and a sincere focus on doing what is best for our city. Accordingly, I trust ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It Should’ve Been 20

Back in the 1930s…and remember this was with the Great Depression and the not so far away rumble of war drums being heard…a group of five prominent Chattanooga business leaders and the County Mayor showed up at my grandfather’s office door unannounced one day to deliver a terse message. “We are fixing to lose Erlanger Hospital. It’s a wreck. And we ain’t leaving this office until ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Football Preview: SEC Home Opener With South Carolina

After two road games to open conference play, Tennessee is back on Rocky Top this Saturday for its SEC home opener against South Carolina. The Vols will look to keep things rolling after an all-around impressive performance in last Saturday's blowout victory at Missouri. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff (PxP), Mike Golic Jr. (analyst) ... (click for more)

Mocs Football At VMI: Five Things to Know

1) Basics Kickoff: 1;30 p.m. TV: ESPN+ – Wade Branner (PxP) & Chip Tarkenton (Analysis). Access broadcast link on the GoMocs.com football schedule page. Radio: WFLI 97.7 FM/1070 AM: Jim Reynolds (PxP), Todd Agne (Analysis) & Will Poindexter (Sideline). The game is also available via Varsity Network App or you can listen on GoMocs.com. You can also access the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors