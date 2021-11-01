Police Blotter: Puckett's Manager Follows Man Who Skipped Out On Tab; Fake Deputy Tells Woman She Missed Jury Duty

Police were called to Puckett's at 2 West Aquarium Way where a man walked out on his tab. While en route, police were notified that the manager was following the man. Police found the man at the Hampton Inn. The general manager said they needed the man to pay his tab and that he needed to be trespassed. Police gave the man a ride back to Puckett's where he paid his tab. He was told that he is trespassed from Puckett's and is no longer allowed back on their property.

* * *

A man on East 35th Street told police someone stole the Tennessee license tag off of his 1988 Chevrolet. The tag has been entered in NCIC.

* * *

The operations manager of MHC Carrier Transicold at 3301 Cummings Road told police someone in a black 4-door car cut the chain securing the gate on the east side of the property, entered through that gate, and drove to the south side near a Ford truck. The employee said they then cut off and stole the catalytic converter of the truck and exited the lot through the same gate. He showed police video of the car movement on the property. The vehicle stopped on the opposite side of the truck from the cameras which blocked its view of the people who committed the theft. There is no suspect information.

* * *

An employee who works for CARTA said "Pastor Mike" was riding one of her buses and was being rude to the driver. Both the driver and "Pastor Mike" were gone upon police arrival, but the employee said she just wanted police to be aware of the situation.

* * *

An officer responded to a wellness check of a person on South Holtzclaw Avenue. The man was walking and then got down on all fours. The officer asked the man if he was okay and he replied that he was sick. The officer asked if he needed an ambulance and he said that he did not. He said he was going to go lie down. The officer confirmed he did not have any warrants. The man left on foot.

* * *

An unknown caller said a Ford Edge had been sitting at 203 North Lovell Ave. for several weeks. Police ran the vehicle and it did not come back as stolen. The vehicle is parked on the right side of the street and there is no "no parking" signs. At this time, nothing further is needed.

* * *

The manager of the FedEx warehouse at 1344 East 42nd St. said a temporary employee was upset about an incorrect amount on her paycheck. The manager told her that they do not handle pay and that another department does and she could contact the department and they would handle it. She was upset that the pay was not immediate and would take some time to fix, and she threw various boxes on the ground. The manager explained to police that there was no property damage, but she is concerned that the woman would return and wanted to document the event according to their policy.

* * *

An employee at Subway at 6429 Lee Hwy. told police that a customer was causing a disorder. The employee said he made a new sandwich and gave it to the man and he left the Subway.

* * *

Police were called to Mapco at 2727 Rossville Blvd. where a woman was seen lying on the sidewalk. The white female, who was wearing a blue sweatshirt and camo pants, appeared asleep and awoke immediately upon police contact. The female had slightly constricted eyes but appeared cognitively aware and okay. The woman said that she was okay, but refused to answer any further questions and denied to be medically assessed. She maintained that she was simply sleeping and sometimes suffers from narcolepsy. After a moment, the female asked if she was under arrest, to which police answered no. The female immediately walked away from the scene, leaving her backpack and bicycle behind. Due to the female appearing okay medically and having no apparent charges, no further police action was taken.

* * *

A woman told police over the phone that she was at the corner of Market Street and Main Street with her friend. She said there was a CARTA bus #21 who was turning from West Main Street left onto North Market Street. She said the bus almost hit her and her friend to the point they had to run out of the way. She said the bus never stopped. She said she would like this documented because she will be calling CARTA in the morning.

* * *

An officer was called to assist a citizen at 6510 Bonny Oaks Dr. Police saw the man walking in the roadway during rainy conditions. Police verified his identity and offered him a ride home. Police transported the man to Hemingway Drive without incident.

* * *

A man on Blackford Street said a woman was over and had taken his keys. Police made contact with the woman who gave police the keys and then police returned them to the man.

* * *

Police were called to Taylor Street to do a well-being check on a man. Police knocked on the door and identified themselves, but no response was heard or movement detected within the home beyond several pets. No exigent circumstances existed to enter the premise, so police were unable to make contact with the man.

* * *

A woman on Ray Jo Circle called police to say she received her 2022 registration renewal decal about two weeks ago and put it up. She says that she cannot locate it now and needs a report in order to get a replacement.

* * *

A man on Cheswick Road called police and said he has video of two people checking the door handles of his vehicles. The officer asked the man to email the videos to be forwarded to Auto Crimes.

* * *

A man on Union Avenue said someone stole his truck during the night. He said the keys were left in the ignition when he went to bed. The vehicle, a white GMC, was entered into NCIC. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man with Runner's Market in Knoxville told police on the phone that someone had made counterfeit checks using his company's information, routing and account numbers to cash three checks in Chattanooga at First Horizon Bank. He said $4,938.05 was cashed at the 701 Market St. branch, $4,936.15 at the 3604 Tennessee Ave. branch and $5,952.67 at the 2001 E. 23rd St. branch. He said he has copies of the checks that he will be sending to the officer by email. He says he does not have time stamps to indicate what time the checks were cashed. He says the person then went to Nashville and cashed counterfeit checks there as well. The man says that First Horizon has credited the money back into his account, thus making the bank the victim. Somehow, the person was able to transfer money from the company's saving account to the checking account in order to cash the checks. He says he does not know how this was accomplished. The officer received the email and forwarded it to the Fraud Department.

* * *

An employee with Ulta Beauty at 366 Northgate Mall Dr. told police a black female entered the store twice and selected and removed six hair grooming irons. She told police the six irons totaled $949. A suspect picture is included in the report.

* * *

An officer responded to a vehicle recovered stolen at a residence on Alabama Ave. The vehicle was located in an alley between Alabama and St. Elmo Avenue (5500 block). It was unoccupied and had heavy front end damage. The dash had been taken apart. There is no suspect information available at this time.

* * *

A woman on South Hickory Street called police and said she had received a phone call from a person claiming to be Deputy Brandon Conley with the sheriff's office, badge #9736. The caller knew her full name and her address and that she is a realtor. The caller said she was assigned to jury duty in August and failed to show. He told her that she needs to go to the courthouse, see him and take care of the no show charges. The woman said she had a friend check and was told that badge numbers do not go that high. She says she wanted a report on file of this incident.