Weston Wamp Says He Has Already Raised Over $100,000 For County Mayor Race

Monday, November 1, 2021

Weston Wamp said he has already raised over $100,000 in the county mayor race.

He said through publicist Davis Lundy, “The response to my candidacy for Hamilton County Mayor over the past seven days is humbling for Shelby and me.

"In one of the most encouraging weeks of my life, we have been able to move past $100,000 in contributions to our campaign, and I look forward to continuing to build support in the final two months of 2021.”  

Jim Coppinger announced he is not running again.

County Commissioners Tim Boyd and Greg Martin said they do not plan to run.

 


Police Blotter: Puckett's Manager Follows Man Who Skipped Out On Tab; Fake Deputy Tells Woman She Missed Jury Duty

Kelly Officials Say PILOT (Tax Break) Projects To Get More Public Scrutiny

Woman, 27, Shot On Clio Avenue On Monday; Torri Kelley, 25, Is Arrested


Police were called to Puckett's at 2 West Aquarium Way where a man walked out on his tab. While en route, police were notified that the manager was following the man. Police found the man at ... (click for more)

Members of the Kelly administration said they want applications for PILOT tax breaks to get more public scrutiny and not be rushed. There was a presentation on Monday before the city Industrial ... (click for more)

A woman, 27, was shot on Monday on Clio Avenue, and Torri Kelley, 25, was later arrested. Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3800 block of Clio Avenue. Upon arrival, ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Puckett's Manager Follows Man Who Skipped Out On Tab; Fake Deputy Tells Woman She Missed Jury Duty

Police were called to Puckett's at 2 West Aquarium Way where a man walked out on his tab. While en route, police were notified that the manager was following the man. Police found the man at the Hampton Inn. The general manager said they needed the man to pay his tab and that he needed to be trespassed. Police gave the man a ride back to Puckett's where he paid his tab. He was told ... (click for more)

Kelly Officials Say PILOT (Tax Break) Projects To Get More Public Scrutiny

Members of the Kelly administration said they want applications for PILOT tax breaks to get more public scrutiny and not be rushed. There was a presentation on Monday before the city Industrial Development Board on a request by Steam Logistics involving almost $500,000 in forgiven taxes over a nine-year period. But there was no vote. It is to go back before the IDB after action ... (click for more)

Opinion

Redistricting To Save Commissioner Baker

The redistricting of District 1 and 2 should be titled, Saving Commissioner Chip Baker. First, I wish to thank the Hamilton County Commissioners and Chairwoman Sabrena Smedley on their redistricting effort, which is no small matter. Smedley will make a super-fine mayor for Hamilton County, as the Chattanoogan poll has demonstrated. I base this upon her in depth operational ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My November Garden

As the afternoon sun stretched across the leaves in the garden after three gloomy days, the roses on the bushes seemed to be a spectacularly vivid red as we took our monthly jaunt in the garden. The winter rye grass seed is really coming along, the lush green fighting through this week’s leaves, and, as we gather up a supply of orchids and onions for our monthly report, I’m told ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Fall To Forward Madison FC, 2-1; CFC Also Loses On The Road

Forward Madison FC, which had already been knocked out of the playoffs, finished the season with a 2-1 home victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves. The Wisconsin team scored on a Christian Enriquez free kick just after the half hour mark. It was his first pro goal. Madison gained a 2-0 advantage when a Chattanooga defender attempted a clearance and it wound up rattling off ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Gets Defensive In 13-3 Win Over Furman

The Chattanooga Mocs averaged more than 31 points per game in winning four of their first seven football games, but they let their defense do the talking on Saturday at Finley Stadium. It was Homecoming and some 6,448 fans endured cooler weather and a light rain to watch the Mocs improve to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play with a hard-fought 13-3 victory over the Furman ... (click for more)


