Weston Wamp Says He Has Already Raised Over $100,000 For County Mayor Race

Weston Wamp said he has already raised over $100,000 in the county mayor race.

He said through publicist Davis Lundy, “The response to my candidacy for Hamilton County Mayor over the past seven days is humbling for Shelby and me.

"In one of the most encouraging weeks of my life, we have been able to move past $100,000 in contributions to our campaign, and I look forward to continuing to build support in the final two months of 2021.”

Jim Coppinger announced he is not running again.

County Commissioners Tim Boyd and Greg Martin said they do not plan to run.