Man Taken To Jail After Fracas Between Occupants Of A Camaro And A Malibu On Brainerd Road

Police on Saturday responded to an aggravated assault call on Brainerd Road and wound up taking an occupant of one of two vehicles that were involved to jail.

Police were told the incident was occurring between people in a white Chevy Malibu and a white Camaro.

Police said they observed vehicles matching that description turning onto Dodds Avenue and pulled over the Camaro. Police identified the driver as William Womack, 27, and asked him to get out of the car. Womack advised he had a handgun inside the vehicle. Two other passengers also got out of the Camaro.

Womack and others in the Camaro told police the Malibu hit their car, but would not stop. They said they were following the Malibu so the two cars could stop and “deal with the crash.” Police said all of those in the Camaro denied the weapon had been brandished.

The people in the Malibu said the Camaro had drifted into their lane and that they had to swerve in order to avoid crashing. They said they were not aware of a collision, and that they believed someone in the Camaro had brandished a gun at them as they were being followed.

Before police had initiated the stop, the Camaro cut off the Malibu and forced the vehicle to stop in view of law enforcement.

Womack was transported to Silverdale and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless driving.