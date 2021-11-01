Hamilton County Ranked First In County Clerk Association's Donor Awareness Project For October

Hamilton County was the lead in collecting money for the Clerk Association's Donor Awareness Project during October.

County Clerk Bill Knowles said, “Hamilton County ranked first in October in collecting funds for the Clerk Association’s Donor Awareness Project. Local motorists are to be commended for donating $3,261 last month. Since January area motorists have contributed over $30,000 to the project.

"The dollars donated when registering a vehicle makes it possible for the distribution of educational materials, school based programs and recognition events for organ and tissue donors. The program is administered by a Board comprised of physicians, donor service professionals and county clerk representatives. Promotional projects are planned in cooperation with the Tennessee Donor Services organization.

“The 95 County Clerk offices across the State have collected millions of dollars since the program was approved by the State Legislature in 1996.”

Mr. Knowles is a founding Board member of the county clerk program.










