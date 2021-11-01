Georgia Has 94 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,847 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 94 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,876.
There are 1,847 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,265,539 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 86,417, which is an increase of 302 since Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 8,355 cases, up 15; 91 deaths, up 1; 298 hospitalizations, up 2
Chattooga County: 3,673 cases, up 7; 88 deaths, down 1; 247 hospitalizations, down 1
Dade County: 1,807 cases, up 1; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations
Walker County: 9,508 cases, up 17; 119 deaths, up 1; 357 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 19,239 cases, up 10; 314 deaths, up 1; 924 hospitalizations