County Considering $300,000 Appropriation To The Light House Collective For 3 Years Of Work With Youth

The county is considering providing $300,000 to the Light House Foundation for work with youth and to try to reduce community violence.

It is to be allotted over a three-year period and will come from federal stimulus funds provided to the county.

The money will be distributed through the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

The Light House Collective is described as "a group of young professionals in the city of Chattanooga that provides mentoring and life-skills training to youth and young adults within said city of Chattanooga and its surrounding areas."

The resolution says, "Due to recent episodes of violence, crimes, and murders in said communities, the Light House Collective has further initiated programs that seek a broader community support (both financially and with human resources) in its efforts to address the needs of youth and their families."

LaDarius Price said the Light House Collective currently does not have any paid staff.