Police Blotter: Habitual Shoplifter Keeps Taking Beer From Speedway; Woman Fakes Power Of Attorney To Take Prisoner's Money

Thursday, November 11, 2021

A cashier at the Speedway, 1330 East 3rd St., told police a man stole beer and fled the area on foot. He said the man was a black male, 40-50 years old, six feet tall and was wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans, a camouflage hat, and carrying a black backpack. He also reported the man was a habitual shoplifter, however is always gone before police arrive. This man took nine Bud Ice 32 oz. beers valued at $24 and put them into a black backpack. He was last observed running east on East 3rd Street towards Highland Park Avenue. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the man. The cashier did not have camera access. Police will conduct a follow-up to obtain camera footage for further information about the man.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St. Police approached the Toyota Avalon (TN tag), which returned to a Volkswagen Jetta. The tag and the vehicle were negative on return for being stolen. The vehicle was last registered in 2019, to an address on South Holtzclaw Avenue. The tag had been renewed recently to Jackson County. Police seized the tag for improper display and transported it to CPD Property.

* * *

A man in an apartment on Stringer Street told police he left his 2006 green Wrangler Jeep parked and locked on the street directly behind the apartment complex. He said he last saw it at 9 p.m. the night before. He came outside at 6 a.m. that day for work, and it was gone. He said the keys were not left in it and it was not repossessed. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. There is a motion sensor with a camera close to where it was parked. It was located right of the building number if you're looking at it from Stringer Street.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street told police that her 2013 Hyundai Elantra was parked in the parking lane on Chestnut Street outside of her apartment complex. She said someone broke into her vehicle and stole her drivers license and her Chime debit card out of her wallet. She said she thought her vehicle was locked, but found no damage.

* * *

An employee of Insulation Unlimited, 3455 Brainerd Road, told police that two of the company's trucks had the catalytic converters stripped from them during the nighttime hours. He said the vehicles were left behind a fence near the rear of the business.

* * *

A man was reported sleeping in front of the doors of Havertys, 2565 Lifestyle Way. Police spoke with the man and asked him to leave. He left the area without any issues.

* * *

A man told police the last place he recalls seeing his debit card was the day before at Burger King, 3401 Amnicola Hwy. He said he has canceled the card. There was somewhat of a language barrier, and police had some difficulty understanding him.

* * *

A woman on Snow Street told police that she just placed three bills in her mailbox that had money orders with them totaling $447, and she had put the flag up on the box. She said when she got back out to the box about 10 minutes later to put more mail in it, she discovered that the money orders were gone and the flag was still up. She said someone must have been watching her and then stole them when she went back inside her house.

* * *

A man at 4850 Jersey Pike told police that a man continues to cross over a fence at the active construction site there. The fence surrounds the property.  The man had left the area prior to police arrival, but the caller was encouraged to call back if he sees the man on the property again.

* * *

Employees with the Walmart Loss Prevention Department, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police that a white male came to the store and shoplifted $30 worth of bicycle parts. Police were unable to identify the man, but will send a photo to CPD Sworn to attempt to identify him.

* * *

A vehicle was recovered at 3001 E. 45th St. with no suspect info, other than a nickname of "Little Bit," who is possibly a white female with blonde hair. The vehicle was towed by A1 Towing and an attempt was made to notify the owner, but a message had to be left. The vehicle had no exterior damage. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Montview Drive told police that a man came to her house and would not leave. Police asked the man to leave and he left without incident.

* * *

The store manager at Publix, 400 N Market St., told police that a person who had been asked to leave earlier in the day, had returned to the business. The person, described as a white male in a gray shirt, blue jean shorts and a backward Tennessee hat, was not present when police arrived. A cursory search of the area did not reveal the man. The manager said he would not hesitate to call police if the man returned in order to ensure a trespass notice could be properly documented.

* * *

A person reported a gray Nissan Sentra blocking the driveway access to a residence on East 5th Street. Police ran the TN tag displayed on the vehicle in an attempt to make contact with the owner or person driving the vehicle. After trying multiple times with no success, United Transport
#2 arrived on scene and towed the vehicle back to their lot until the owner comes to claim it.

* * *

A disorder was reported at 40 Frazier Ave. A woman told police that a homeless woman she had been attempting to help was upset when she and her friend desired to leave. This confrontation had ended prior to police arrival. The homeless woman was known to police. The woman told police her primary concern was for the homeless woman's well-being, and not the confrontation. Police directed the homeless woman to move along.

* * *

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 2222 Roanoke Ave. on a 2013 Silver Hyundai (TN tag) for an expired registration. The vehicle fled from police. Last known direction of travel was east on Wilcox Boulevard towards the tunnels.

* * *

A woman at Stone Ridge Apartments on W. 37th Street told police she observed a white Crown Vic parked near her vehicle. She said on a prior incident, a tire was stolen from her black Crown Vic. She said she observed her tire on the front passenger's side of the white Crown Vic. She said she observed a black male and female get into the white Crown Vic. She said the man had a gun in his waist band, so she did not confront him. She said that is when she called police.

* * *

While an officer was in the middle of a phone call at 1900 Northpoint Blvd. with a citizen regarding a separate incident, a man pulled up to the car saying he needed to make a police report. He told police a man was incarcerated and he had power of attorney over him. He said a woman had forged a document to become the man's power of attorney and had not been putting all the money on his books he is supposed to be getting. He said the woman was putting most of the money
into one of her accounts, and only a small percentage on the account of the person in jail. He did not say what prison or jail the man was at.


