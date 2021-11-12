 Friday, November 12, 2021 65.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Governor Bill Lee Announces Key Governor's Office Appointments

Friday, November 12, 2021

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday announced long-time advisor and chief of staff Blake Harris is departing to oversee the governor’s re-election and assist in key Republican Governors Association efforts.

 

Joseph Williams, currently the governor’s office director of external affairs, will assume the chief of staff role at the end of the year.

Mr. Williams earned his J.D. and bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

 

“Blake’s leadership and friendship have been invaluable to Maria and me since the beginning of our campaign,” said Governor Lee.  “I join Tennesseans in thanking Blake for his service to our state as his leadership ensured administrative priorities became a reality. We look forward to continued success as Joseph assumes chief of staff responsibilities and continues our efforts to serve Tennesseans well.” 

 

Alec Richardson, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, will remain in his current role and assume key responsibilities as the director of external affairs. Mr. Richardson earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

 

Both Mr. Williams and Mr. Richardson have served Governor Lee since his successful primary run in August 2018.


November 12, 2021

An armed person (non-threatening) was reported in the area of East Brainerd Road and Gunbarrel Road. The caller described the person as a black male wearing a white pullover jacket and white ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 54 new positive cases, up from 51 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,614. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 104 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,359. Numbers were not updated on Thursday, a federal holiday. ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Man Runs Through Traffic Carrying A Firearm; $1,500 Pit Bull Is Stolen

An armed person (non-threatening) was reported in the area of East Brainerd Road and Gunbarrel Road. The caller described the person as a black male wearing a white pullover jacket and white pants. The caller said that the man ran through traffic while carrying a firearm and continued running in an unknown direction on Gunbarrel Road. Officers searched the area, but were unable ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Reports No New COVID Deaths And 54 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 54 new positive cases, up from 51 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,614. The death total is at 660. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 62 in Hamilton County - up from 61 on Thursday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 19 Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

Show Respect For Citizens And The Court

As a Hamilton County citizen, I’m embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty. Regardless of what crimes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: New Hospital Woes

Earlier this week it was learned that any hospitals which rely on Medicare benefits must have every employee, contract worker and volunteer fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, or risk losing federal subsidies. In short, pandemonium and chaos are guaranteed across the nation, because to be fully vaccinated requires a month; millions of health workers are not, and in an industry already besieged ... (click for more)

Sports

Preview: UTC Wrestlers Open Road Schedule With Quad Meet

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team opens its 2021-22 road slate this weekend at Davidson in a quad meet. The Mocs will face Davidson at 10 a.m. to kick off Southern Conference action. UTC's dual with Clarion (11:30) and Rutgers (1 p.m.) will follow the Davidson match. The Mocs are coming off of a 8-4 record in 2021 and a third-place Southern Conference ... (click for more)

Ryland Promoted To Associate Head Coach Of Lee's Track And Field Program

Charnay Ryland has been promoted to Associate Head Coach of the Lee men's and women's track and field program the Lee Athletic Department announced this week. Ryland has been a key component of the swift rise to the top of the NCAA in her five years as the assistant coach under head coach Caleb Morgan. The Flames and Lady Flames have experienced a rapid ascension over for ... (click for more)


