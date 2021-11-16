Police Blotter: Woman Wants Drunk Husband Out Of The House; Man And Roofer Have Disagreement When He Won't Come Off Roof

A woman on Daisy Street called police and said her husband was highly intoxicated and she wanted him out of the house. Police found the husband lying on a bed inside the residence. He was unable to speak in complete sentences and could not stand up. Police told the woman they were unable to just put him out of the house due to his level of intoxication. Police came up with the solution to leave the husband in the bedroom with the door closed and the wife would sleep in another room.



* * *

The manager of Walgreens at 3605 Brainerd Road told police a man was at the business and had previously been trespassed from the property. The officer spoke with the man at Kanku's at 3604 Brainerd Road and ensured he did not return to the Walgreens property. The man had nothing illegal on him and no outstanding warrants.

* * *

A woman on Camellia Drive said she saw on her Facebook "SDA Federal Grant Program" with a picture of a check for $15,900 payable to her. She said the grant says it was to help with bills and transportation due to COVID-19. She said that she applied for the grant and sent them her information. She said this morning, she found her Facebook account was locked and that she has been scammed. She said she has emailed Facebook about this scam. The officer instructed her to put a freeze on her credit record and read the website "identitytheft.gov."

* * *

A man on Pine View Lane said he was approached a couple of weeks ago by someone who said that they were his neighbor's son. He said that this person asked him if he was able to plug an extension cord up to his house and he would work on getting the house back in the standing order. The man said he allowed this man to use his electricity for about two weeks and since then the owner's brother has come to the house. The man spoke with him and he told him that no one was supposed to be in the house and he was boarding it up and selling it soon. The man now wants the police to tell the man who has been staying in the neighbor's house to not use his power anymore. The neighbor's house is a condemned house and there is not supposed to be anyone in the house anyway and police have been trying to catch the man that may be staying in the house. The man was able to capture video of the man plugging up the extension cord and was able to forward it to police and the video will be added to the records. The man said the man left the property about 30 minutes before police arrived on the scene.

* * *

A man on Citico Avenue said about two weeks ago someone threw a rock through the front window of his apartment. He said he does not know who did this or why. He said that he thought it would be fixed by City View Apartments, but just got a call from the property management that he is responsible. He said he needs a report to file on his insurance to have the window replaced.

* * *

Dispatch received a call from an anonymous person at 6121 Lee Hwy. of a suspicious vehicle that had been on the lot for quite some time. Upon arrival, police made contact with a Hyundai Tiburon and its occupants, a man and a woman. Both said they were homeless and bounce around Chattanooga sleeping in the vehicle. Neither had any outstanding warrants.

* * *



A woman on East 39th Street told police that someone broke into her vehicle and stole her new registration for the car. She said her car door was unlocked at the time.

* * *

A man told police he lost his wallet somewhere in Chattanooga within the last three days. He does not know a specific location. The black leather wallet contained his Kentucky ID, a Citizen Bank card, and a Discover card.

* * *

The owner of a house on Fairleigh Street told police a woman was no longer allowed to live there. The woman was packing up belongings into a truck to vacate the property. The homeowner explained to police that the woman was not on a lease at that house. The woman vacated the property, and the property was secured.

* * *

An officer responded by telephone to a vandalism at 895 Cherokee Blvd. A man with Peppers Construction Co. said that sometime overnight someone cut the copper wiring out of two units under construction. He said the suspect put the wire in two bags, but left without it. He said the damage to the units will exceed $5,000. Communications has placed this location on a watch list.

* * *

An employee with Lipsey Logistics at 3404 Amnicola Hwy., told police their 2018 white Hyundai 53-foot box trailer had been stolen, as they have not seen it since August. The trailer should have CLC Trailer Leasing on the side. There is no suspect information at this time. The trailer was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A white female on Liberty Street told police she had video footage of two suspicious individuals who she believed to be checking her vehicles early Sunday morning. She said she thought these might be the same suspects who had stolen from her vehicle the previous Sunday, due to the consistent timing. Although the woman had video footage of two individuals walking along the street and looking into vehicles, police were unable to glean any identifying information due to the individuals' apparel and the quality of the video footage. Police added this address to the watch list.

* * *

An officer reported a well-being check on Mountain Creek Road. A man had requested police check on his daughter because he was concerned she had been in an altercation with her boyfriend who resides with her. Police were unable to make contact and heard no sounds of activity within the apartment, but spoke with both the man and his daughter over the phone. The daughter said there had been an altercation, but everything was fine and that she did not wish to speak to police further. She also said she was no longer on the premises. Police encouraged the daughter to contact dispatch if there were any issues now or in the future.

* * *

The property manager at One Riverside Apartments at 251 Waterwalk Pl. called police saying a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe occupied by a white male had been sitting in the parking lot for the last two days and he is not a resident. The officer spoke with the man in SUV, who said he was waiting for his friend to get off of work so they could hang out in her apartment. The property manager verified that the man's friend was a resident.

* * *

A woman told police she had lost her phone at Hamilton Place Mall. She traced her phone and it was pinging to a location on Wilder Street, which was an unknown address to her. Police checked the residence on Wilder Street but no one was home. It is unknown how accurate the ping is at this time or who the suspects are. The phone is a pink iPhone 12 Pro worth $1,200. The phone was entered into NCIC. Charges are pending due to suspect identification.

* * *

Police responded to an address on Gateway Avenue for a well-being check. Upon arrival police made contact with the complainant and a woman who said they had been arguing and everything was fine. Police observed everything to be fine. Both agreed everything was going to be okay and they would no longer argue.

* * *

A woman on Water Street told police someone pushed her door open. She said no one in the house was near the door and said the door just swung wide open as if someone from outside pushed it open.

* * *

A woman on North Concord Road reported she was getting strange texts from unknown numbers. She was prompted to use safety protocols and beware of her surroundings. Her address was also listed on the watch list.

* * *

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police his separated wife was attempting to get into his residence. The wife said she wanted to enter the residence and retrieve her personal things. She said she would not be able to do so without a U-Haul truck. Police suggested the wife get a U-Haul and call back for a disorder prevention. All agreed and police left the scene.

* * *

A man on Barton Avenue told police he arrived home to find a man on his roof and a vehicle blocking his garage. He discovered the male was "Johnny" from Chattanooga Roofing who had come over without notifying him or his landlord. The man said he attempted to get Johnny off the roof to move his truck so he wouldn't have to park on the street. The man said Johnny refused, saying he would come down when he was done with the job, in a very hostile tone. The man said at this point the two got into a verbal disorder and eventually Johnny came down and left. The man then called the owner of Chattanooga Roofing to complain about the employee. The owner warned the man that he was contemplating pressing charges for verbal threats made by the man. The man said he did not make any such threats. The man wants this report for documentation because of the threat of prosecution and Johnny knows where he lives. The man believes Johnny to be a "loose cannon with a temper" and is afraid he might come back.