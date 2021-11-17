 Wednesday, November 17, 2021 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Jeremy Sutton Enters Guilty Plea For Murder of Douglas Holmes; Fired 7-8 Shots After Initial Shot In Argument Over Fake Money

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Jeremy Sutton
Jeremy Sutton

Jeremy Sutton on Wednesday waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty to the murder of Douglas Holmes.

In entering into the plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Colin Campbell said Sutton agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and serve 30 years in prison at 100 percent, which is five years beyond the maximum penalty for second-degree murder. Judge Tom Greenholtz approved the plea agreement.

The murder took place in June 2019 at the victim’s home. General Campbell said Sutton, then 20 years old, was found in possession of the murder weapon and clothes matching those described leaving the scene.

Sutton later admitted to shooting Holmes, 35, several times in an argument over fake money.

Police earlier said he admitted to shooting the victim 7-8 times after initially shooting him.

At approximately 12:23 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2000 block of Portland Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police located the victim lying on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds.
 
There were several .40 caliber spent shell casings throughout the living room.
 
Sutton was last seen riding a bicycle.
 
A witness said Sutton entered the B side of the residence and started firing shots. He then fled toward Roanoke Avenue.
 
Police were able to obtain video surveillance matching the suspect's description.
 
There were messages from the victim's Facebook Messenger from "East Upk." Sutton was later identified as the user of East Upk.
 
Sutton was located at 1805A Wilson St. A yellow hoodie and a .40 caliber handgun were recovered from the bedroom he was using there.
 
Police said Sutton was on an ankle monitor and its GPS placed him on the scene of the shooting.


