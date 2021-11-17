Hamilton County Schools’ Chief Of Staff Jennifer Bronson Named Chattanooga 2.0 Executive Director

Jennifer Bronson, J.D., has been named Chattanooga 2.0 executive director, Christy Gillenwater, president and CEO, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, announced on Wednesday.

Ms. Bronson most recently served as chief of staff, Hamilton County Schools (HCS), where she worked with interim Superintendent Nakia Towns, Ed.D., and former Superintendent Bryan Johnson, Ed.D. Ms. Bronson led the school system’s COVID-19 response. In July 2019, when she joined HCS, she launched a Student Success Planning pilot in partnership with Harvard University’s Education Redesign Lab and the By All Means consortium.

“Jennifer’s wisdom, experience, and gravitas enable her to boldly lead Chattanooga 2.0, ”Ms. Gillenwater said. “As a collective impact initiative, Chattanooga 2.0 relies on partners and individuals to share the work together. Jennifer’s ability to build partnerships and achieve goals will be critical to executing Chattanooga 2.0’s strategic plan.”

Ms. Bronson began her career as a first- and fifth-grade teacher in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she went on to work in talent and leadership development as a project manager for Clark County Schools, the nation's fifth-largest school district.

“Throughout her work to close opportunity gaps on behalf of Hamilton County Schools’ students and families, Jennifer has proven her success and agility in aligning resources and leveraging the work of community partners,” said Stacy Lightfoot, vice chancellor for Diversity and Engagement, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and a search committee member.





“Jennifer is thoughtful, strategic and passionate about HCS students and families. I am confident she will continue building on the existing momentum of Chattanooga 2.0 and create the conditions that inspire transformation in our community,” Ms. Lightfoot said.

"Although we are sad she will no longer be a part of our school district, we are thrilled to have Ms. Bronson leading one of our key partner organizations," said Dr. Nakia Towns, interim Superintendent of Schools. "We welcome her ongoing support in ensuring all children thrive."

Also an attorney, Ms. Bronson served as an assistant public defender in the Missouri State Public Defender office and is admitted to the State Bars of Wisconsin and Missouri. In addition, she worked with the Wisconsin State Public Defender Juvenile Unit and was a judicial intern in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

“Jennifer Bronson’s experience as an educator, the impressive work she has done with Hamilton County Schools leading the Student Success Initiative Pilot, and her passion for serving all students make her an ideal choice for this important position leading Chattanooga 2.0.,” said Rebecca Ashford, Ed.D., president, Chattanooga State Community College.

“I am confident she will lead this collective impact organization’s work to new levels of success – benefitting Hamilton County students, families and our entire community,” Dr. Ashford said.

Ms. Bronson received her bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, and a master's degree in education from the University of Nevada - Las Vegas. She earned a juris doctor degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School, where she received the Wisconsin Idea Merit Scholarship, which is awarded to a student who seeks to improve the quality of life for citizens of the state.

Chattanooga 2.0 is the cradle-to-career collaborative of Chattanooga-Hamilton County. Formed in 2015 with a goal to transform education and workforce development outcomes, Chattanooga 2.0 is a cross-sector partnership led by stakeholders representing community, business, nonprofit, public, and educational institutions. As the convening entity that brings partners together to align resources and strategic focus, Chattanooga 2.0 seeks to improve outcomes for students, including early childhood, K-12, and higher education learners.

Business and community leaders founded the Chattanooga Chamber Foundation in 1969 to lead area economic development through a public-private partnership. The Chattanooga Chamber Foundation delivers economic, community and leadership development services.