Georgia Has 103 More Coronavirus Deaths And 807 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 103 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,469.

There are 807 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,276,020 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 88,351, which is an increase of 147 since Tuesday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,521 cases, up 8; 94 deaths, up 1; 303 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,710 cases, up 6; 90 deaths, up 1; 256 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,836 cases, up 1; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations, down 1



Walker County: 9,712 cases, up 5; 120 deaths; 367 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 19,387 cases, up 5; 319 deaths; 945 hospitalizations, up 4