 Thursday, November 18, 2021 53.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Of Chattanooga Receives AAA Bond-Rating Upgrade

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Chattanooga’s bond rating has been certified as AAA, the highest possible rating, by both Fitch and Standard & Poor’s. Chattanooga had not received the highest possible credit rating from Fitch Ratings since just prior to the Great Recession (2007), though the city was already rated as AAA by S&P.

The agencies cited recent capital and operating budgets passed by Mayor Tim Kelly’s administration, the City’s strong fiscal management during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the continued growth of Chattanooga’s economy.

Fitch and S&P are two of the three U.S.-based agencies that account for roughly 95% of global market share for all bond ratings.

“As we look to make once-in-a-generation investments in Chattanooga’s infrastructure, this affirmation of our fiscal resilience means we’re well positioned to build a stronger community at a lower cost to taxpayers,” said Mayor Kelly. “The financial sector’s confidence in our budget and economy will better position us to improve our streets, mass transit system, water and sewer infrastructure, parks and outdoor spaces, as well as critical public services—which together can unlock Chattanooga’s true potential.”

Mayor Kelly thanked Chattanooga's Chief Financial Officer Daisy Madison for her many years of competent stewardship, and the City Council’s commitment to passing a budget that will help the city to grow and prosper.

In its assessment, Fitch Ratings said Chattanooga is expected to “maintain strong financial resilience throughout the economic cycle,” and that “Fitch expects fiscal performance to be consistent...given the city’s history of conservative budgeting and maintenance of healthy reserves above its policy requirement.”

Fitch also cited recent positive impact to the Chattanooga-area economy, attributed to: Volkswagen as it prepares to manufacture electric vehicles; the establishment of a downtown innovation district; an increase in various high-technology employers; and significant growth in both residential and commercial building activity.

In S&P Global Ratings’ report, the agency cited Chattanooga's financial management as "very strong” and similarly cited Chattanooga’s strong economy, business environment, workforce, and municipal budgetary performance and liquidity.

“Chattanooga remains on target to undergo significant economic and residential development during the next few years,” the agency wrote in its assessment.

As a result of its newly strengthened bond rating, the city offered and sold Series 2021A and Series 2021B bonds on Tuesday. Nine competitive bids were submitted to purchase both series of bonds, with the winning bidder being Hilltop Securities at a true interest cost of 0.744570%.

This transaction resulted in a combined issuance of approximately $40.6 million in new money and refunding bonds ($15.1 million in new general obligation bonds; $25.5 million in refunded G.O. bonds).

"Under Mayor Kelly's leadership, Chattanooga’s fiscal health has never been stronger, and we’re now in a great position to borrow at a lower cost going forward," said Daisy Madison, CFO for the City of Chattanooga. "Our new Fiscal Year 2022 budget lays the groundwork for critical new investments in capital projects and operations as we build the foundation of a more prosperous and equitable future.”


November 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Thieves Steal Car And Wreck It, Leaving Paralyzed Passenger Behind; Man Thinks Bullet Hit His Moving Car

November 18, 2021

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 66 New Cases

November 18, 2021

Georgia Has 42 More Coronavirus Deaths, 911 New Cases


A man on Citico Avenue told police his vehicle was stolen from around the area after he left the vehicle to go get gas. He said he had just recently purchased the vehicle and it ran out of gas ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus death on Thursday and 66 new positive cases, down from 69 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,511. There are 911 new cases on Thursday, as that total ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Thieves Steal Car And Wreck It, Leaving Paralyzed Passenger Behind; Man Thinks Bullet Hit His Moving Car

A man on Citico Avenue told police his vehicle was stolen from around the area after he left the vehicle to go get gas. He said he had just recently purchased the vehicle and it ran out of gas on the way to the gas station. He said he accidently left the keys in the car when he went to get gas. When he returned, the vehicle was gone. Prior to the man calling, police responded to ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 66 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus death on Thursday and 66 new positive cases, down from 69 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,931. The death total is at 668. It is reported the deaths were two white females and one white male; two age 71-80 and one age 81 or older. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From Some Experts

Dr. Denis Whaitley, maybe one of the most moving speakers I ever heard, said one time, “Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude." And then there was the man I wrote my first book report on in grammar school, Dr. Albert Schweitzer, who confirmed, “Happiness is the ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Humming, But Defense Needs A Stop

Tennessee heads into its final two football games with a very real chance to finish the regular season with seven victories. Raise your hand if you saw that coming back in September? More than a few of you probably did. You’re already counting on wins over South Alabama (this Saturday) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27. If anything, you’re probably lamenting a couple of games ... (click for more)

UTC Women Hold Off Tennessee State For Win

The Chattanooga Mocs fought off a late game rally by Tennessee State to take home a 63-57 win over the Tigers Wednesday night at the Gentry Center. “I’m super proud of our girls,” head coach Katie Burrows said on the radio following the game. “I am really proud of our fight. We finished strong when we needed to. We got big boards when we needed to. We shot almost 80 percent ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors