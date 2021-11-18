Georgia Has 42 More Coronavirus Deaths, 911 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,511.

There are 911 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,276,919 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 88,475, which is an increase of 124 since Wednesday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,528 cases, up 7; 94 deaths; 303 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,710 cases; 90 deaths; 256 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,837 cases, up 1; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,722 cases, up 10; 120 deaths; 366 hospitalizations, down 1



Whitfield County: 19,395 cases, up 8; 319 deaths; 947 hospitalizations, up 2