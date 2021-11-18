Ooltewah High School Student Arrested For Making School Threat

On Tuesday, a school shooting threat for Friday was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Ooltewah High School. The SRO at the school and school administration immediately began investigating this threat.

On Thursday, the SRO interviewed and obtained a confession from the student who wrote the original threat on the bathroom wall. That student stated that they never intended to follow through with the threat, but will now face criminal charges through Juvenile Court for writing the threat on the bathroom wall.

Since news of the original threat was released on Tuesday, there have been several versions passed around on social media. At this time, there is no viable information indicating a threat to students at Ooltewah High School on Friday, but the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will have additional manpower on campus for the remainder of the week to ensure the safety and peace of mind of the students, faculty, and parents.

As this incident involves a juvenile, no names will be released.