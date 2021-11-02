Georgia Has 49 More Coronavirus Deaths And 715 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,921.



There are 715 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,266,216 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 86,562, which is an increase of 145 since Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,371 cases, up 16; 91 deaths; 298 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,675 cases, up 2; 88 deaths; 247 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,814 cases, up 7; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,525 cases, up 17; 119 deaths; 357 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 19,243 cases, up 4; 315 deaths, up 1; 926 hospitalizations, up 2