Police Blotter: Woman Reclining In Road On Sleeping Bag Thinks She's On The Sidewalk; Bomb Squad Says Mysterious Box Is Trash

While patrolling the area on Lee Highway, police saw a woman sleeping in the roadway on a sleeping bag. Police woke the woman up and she said she was sleeping on the sidewalk. Police told her she was in the roadway. Police got the woman to move out of the roadway.

* * *

A man on Cherokee Boulevard told police sometime during the night someone entered his gated parking garage and broke into his work truck. The man works at Erlanger and is the SWAT medic for the Red Bank Police Department. His vehicle is an unmarked pickup truck with emergency response equipment. The truck, a black Chevy pickup, is owned by Erlanger and is assigned to the man. The unknown suspect knocked out the back glass window and stole two bags. One contained miscellaneous papers and some mail, and a silver Air iPad valued at $900. The man said that the iPad is also owned by Erlanger but is assigned to him as well. The second bag was a Harley Davidson backpack valued at $120. There are cameras in the garage at the main garage entrance and on the floor.

* * *



A man on Tunnel Boulevard said his 2008 Infiniti QX56 had been stolen. He said his car was parked and he left to pick his daughter up from work around 6 a.m. When he and his daughter returned home, she noticed the vehicle was gone. The man said his SUV is silver, has tinted windows, and 26" chrome wheels. The man said he left the key fob inside of the vehicle which has a yellow tag attached. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC and had dispatch put out a BOLO. At this time, the man has no leads to locate a suspect or his vehicle. The man later called in saying he found the vehicle unoccupied. There no damage to the vehicle and nothing was taken. The SUV was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man on Peterson Drive called police and said sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. someone entered his unlocked Nissan Frontier and rummaged through it. He said he found no damage to his vehicle and the only thing taken was $5 from the center console.

* * *

A man at Hope for the Inner City at 1800 Roanoke Ave. said another man had been causing problems. The man told police the other man had been making an unsafe working condition for employees. The other man was informed that he is not allowed back to Hope for the Inner City. He was also informed that if he returns to Hope for the Inner City he will be arrested for trespassing.

* * *

A man on 9th Avenue called police and said sometime around 2 a.m. someone stole four batteries from a scissors lift owned by Hertz Rentals. He said there are no security cameras on the site. He said the battery cables were cut to remove the batteries. He said the lift was unsecured on a construction site on 9th Avenue.

* * *

A man on Waterwalk Place called police and said about 6:20 a.m. he had let the window down on his Volkswagen Atlas and went back in to get his coffee. He said in the short time it took to get his coffee, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his laptop bag with all the contents of it. The man is clear that he needs to get the information on the laptop computer and call back to add that information to the report.

* * *

A man on East Henderson Drive told police he wanted a report made for a lost license plate. He said he sold the vehicle the plate belonged to around two weeks ago. He said he had placed the license plate on top of the vehicle, and forgot to take it off before it was driven away. Police did a plate search with the given information, and found the plate not on file, indicating that the vehicle has been registered to another owner. The man said he wanted documentation so that he would not be implicated in any criminal activities that may involve the plate in the future.

* * *

Police spoke to Erlanger East security at 1751 Gunbarrel Road who said they discovered a black Audi in the parking lot with several bullet holes. Police ran the 2013 AA6 registration and the vehicle came back to a woman who is an employee of the hospital. Police spoke to the woman's supervisor who state she was okay and at work. Police thanked everyone for their time and left.

* * *

A man on Arbor Creek Way said he was notified by Experian that a credit card was opened in his name at Bank of America. He said his wife and numerous others who live on Arbor Creek Way have had the same problem. He gave her a CPD report number. He gave his case number with the bank and wanted it listed in the report. He said there was $401 charged on this credit card at an unknown location. He understands that Bank of America is the victim as the bank is the one who suffered the financial loss. He has already filed a dispute with Experian and put a freeze on his credit record.

* * *

A man on Rosemont Drive said there was a man parked in the parking lot refusing to leave. An officer arrived on scene and the man said he would leave. He left the property without incident.

* * *

A man at the Covenant Transportation Training Center at 3800 Cummings Hwy. called police because he was not able to take his firearm on his flight and didn't have a ride to property. The man asked if police could take his firearm (9mm Taurus TLT07041) to property. The firearm was taken to property and put into locker #3.

* * *

Police were called to Melinda Drive where a man said another man was trespassed from the location and was on the scene when he arrived. The man said he believes the other man was living in a trailer near the property line. Police found the trailer but no one was inside. Police saw a white van parked in the middle of the dead-end road behind the address. Police towed the vehicle because it was blocking the roadway preventing emergency vehicles from passing through the area. While Les's Towing was on scene the other man arrived and said he was informed by another officer that the roadway was private property. The other man was argumentative with police until police informed him that if he considered the vehicle parked on the property on Melinda Drive, then he would be arrested for criminal trespassing. He left the area without further issues.

* * *

Police were called to Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road where someone thought a young woman in a black Mercury with a dog could require assistance. Upon arrival, police saw a woman matching that description who did not appear to be in distress. This individual left the area before the officer could identify her.

* * *

Police performed a knock and talk on West 14th Street Court and spoke with a man. He was recently part of a disorder with his girlfriend at the same location. The man had previously been arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm). Police asked the man if they could check the residence for additional people and the man said yes. While checking for additional people, police saw a Glock box in plain view in the closet of the upstairs bedroom. Police asked if the box could be checked to make sure there was no gun inside and the man said yes and he said there was another gun case in the closet. Police found two empty Glock boxes and observed the following information inside the boxes: black Glock 19, and a tan Glock 19X with the serial numbers. Neither box contained a firearm and the man said he sold both pistols recently. He said he bought the black Glock 19 about a year ago from armslist. The man said he then bought the tan Glock 19x about four months after the first gun from the same person. The man said he sold the black Glock 19 in South Carolina a few months ago and the tan Glock 19X about a month ago in Chattanooga. There were no indicators that the man was a prohibited possessor and no other action was taken.

* * *

A woman at the Exxon at 4345 Hwy. 58 told police earlier this evening, she was pulling into a gas pump in the parking lot at the above location. She said there was a flatbed trailer attached to a truck in the lot and she struck this trailer while pulling in. She attempted to talk to the owner of the trailer in order to exchange information, but they were unwilling to do so. Police saw damage to the right front of the woman's car to support her statement. The trailer she struck was no longer on scene at the time of police arrival.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Broomsedge Trail for a wellness check on a crying female in the hallway of an apartment complex. Upon arrival, police met with the woman. She said she and her boyfriend had been in an argument and broken up and that she would not be back to the property based on prior police involvement caused by their arguments. She left the scene without incident.

* * *

Police were on normal patrol at the Chattanooga Housing Authority at 600 West 13th Street Ct. and saw a white male known to police. He is on the CHA trespass list and was detained by police. Police conducted an investigation and determined he did not have any contraband on him. The man is part of another investigation and charges are pending at this time.

* * *

A woman on Cloverdale Circle said she decorated her front yard with Halloween decorations for her grandson. She said that one of the decorations was a Pennywise blow up. When she woke up this morning she found someone had stolen it out of her front yard.

* * *

An officer reported a suspicious package at Workout Anytime at 25 Cherokee Blvd. Once the Chattanooga Bomb Squad arrived on scene it was determined that the suspicious package (cardboard box) was trash left on the sidewalk. The box was disposed of properly.