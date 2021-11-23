Georgia Has 32 More Coronavirus Deaths, 939 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,621.

There are 939 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,280,748 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 88,929, which is an increase of 127 since Monday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,562 cases, up 14; 94 deaths; 306 hospitalizations, up 2



Chattooga County: 3,719 cases, up 3; 90 deaths; 257 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 1,844 cases, up 3; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,755 cases, up 14; 121 deaths; 368 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 19,404, up 7; 321 deaths, up 2; 952 hospitalizations, up 4