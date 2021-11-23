Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 65 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 65 new positive cases, down from 81 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 65,169. The death total is 673 people.

It is reported the deaths were one white woman and one white man; both age 61-70.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 51 in Hamilton County - down from 53 on Monday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 15 Hamilton County inpatients and 16 patients are in ICU - down from 17 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,811, which is 98 percent. There are 685 active cases, up from 664 on Monday.