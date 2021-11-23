Hamilton County's Triple A Bond Rating Reaffirmed By 3 Major Bond Rating Agencies

Hamilton County has again had its Triple A Bond Rating reaffirmed by each of the three major bond rating agencies. Hamilton County has maintained this distinction since 2011. Standard and Poor’s, Fitch and Moody’s have all issued Triple A reports praising Hamilton County’s financial health earning the coveted Triple A rating.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he is pleased that the three agencies have once again acknowledged Hamilton County’s conservative financial approach. He said, “This is again an affirmation of my belief that conservative fiscal policies coupled with an aggressive drive to create economic development has allowed this county to be held as an example of good fiscal guidance.”

Mayor Coppinger also praised his financial team for their diligent work to maximize the use of the people’s money. He said, “Lee Brouner, Vonda Patrick and their financial team continue to do an outstanding job in holding tight financial oversight on spending.”

Standard and Poor’s Financial Services shared Mayor Coppinger’s sentiment stating. “The county continues to experience significant growth across multiple sectors, with new facilities and existing expansion providing job opportunities across the skill spectrum. To support ongoing labor market expansion, residential development activity remains strong.”

The Fitch Rating Agency also applauded the financial efforts made by Hamilton County in recent times. “The county is experiencing strong growth in the economic base. There are currently multiple projects in different stages of development within county lines that will create several new job sources.”

Moody’s Investors Service agreed with the other rating agencies concerning Hamilton County’s strong fiscal governance. “In addition to the county’s strong commercial and industrial base, residential development has continued to show strong growth.”

Mayor Coppinger sayid this latest Triple A endorsement will let Hamilton County take advantage of current low interest rates and borrow money at the lowest available market interest rate. He said, “This will allow us to spend 90 million dollars on additional capital improvements for county general government such as Juvenile Court, the second phase of the Cromwell Road public works facility, revocations at the Business Development Center as well as other governmental needs. Additionally 45 million dollars of that bond will go toward the construction of the new Tyner Middle-High School.”

Mayor Coppinger has constantly sought over the past decade to maintain and improve the county’s strong financial position in the bond market despite the current inflationary fiscal challenges.

Mayor Coppinger’s continuing efforts to bring new investment and jobs to Hamilton County was showcased this week by the 160 million dollar Novonix investment that will create 290 jobs. Additionally Hamilton County is in the final stages of closing the McDonald Farm sale and recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the Construction Career Center. This groundbreaking public-private partnership is the realization of a three year effort to create an environment where high school students get the training and skills that will enable them to be work force ready upon graduation. This school will be the gateway to success for thousands of future students.

Since taking office Mayor Coppinger has overseen 4.5 billion dollars in economic development and the creation of almost 21,000 jobs.

Mayor Coppinger’s efforts also include providing improvements to school facilities, infrastructure improvements to support our growing population and housing market, all with the purpose of improving the quality of life for all citizens of Hamilton County, creating a community that is the ideal place to live, work, play and retire.