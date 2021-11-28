 Sunday, November 28, 2021 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

Sunday, November 28, 2021
1895 scene that is included in Chattanooga in Old Photos

You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.

There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga.

To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

The book is highlighted by sections on Chattanooga’s restaurants as well as its hotels, motels and apartments of yesteryear.

The Hiener book pictures are from the vast Chattanooga photo collection of Paul Hiener.

The winners can pick up their books from Shannon at Zarzour’s restaurant, which is on Rossville Avenue behind the Fire Hall #1 on Main Street. Zarzour's has been operated by the same family at the same location for over a century. It is famed for its hamburgers and other grill items as well as the cornbread and vegetables, plus the home-made desserts. 

Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga are also available for sale at Zarzour's at $35 each.

There are only a few copies remaining of The Remarkable Stokes Collection and a limited number of copies of Railroads in and Around Chattanooga. These can be obtained from John Wilson, publisher of Chattanoogan.com. Email him at news@chattanoogan.com.

To order any of the books by mail, send a check for $40 (includes tax and mailing) to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Please make checks out to Chattanoogan.com.


Opinion

End The UTC Sports Nightmare - And Response (2)

UT Chattanooga’s loss today to the College of Charleston was embarrassing. I believe Coach Paris has done great things since he has been there, and hopefully today's loss will wake them up. But no losses could wake up the football team that should have been 9 and 2. The women’s basketball team, I know they have several good players out, but the trend since the loss of Coach Foster ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Nope, No EV For Me

I’ve never been a big fan of electric vehicles. Oh, I know everybody says they are “the future” but studies now show the yearly cost of operating an EV versus a gas-powered cars is roughly the same. The people I know who drive EVs say they love them. A huge battery plant is opening in Chattanooga and the auto industry is tripped over itself in a quest to build the biggest and brightest ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Blow Big Lead Over Charleston To Suffer 1st Loss; Women Fall To Georgia State

Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste, a veteran backcourt that has been in every situation imaginable over the course of their lengthy collegiate careers, converged upon Charleston's Fah’Mir Ali with about 15 seconds to go. The Mocs were trailing by two and were trapping in order to induce a steal or a foul. A few seconds earlier, Silvio De Sousa had been called for a lane violation ... (click for more)

Vols Finish 7-5 After 45-21 Victory Over Vanderbilt

Tennessee finishes 7-5 under first-year coach Josh Heupel after downing Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season. The Vols won 45-21. Hendon Hooker had 156 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee led 24-0 with a second left in the first half when Vandy connected on a 56-yard Hail Mary to make it 24-7. Vanderbilt got two running touchdowns in the second half. ... (click for more)


