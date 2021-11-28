10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.

There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga.

To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery. The book is highlighted by sections on Chattanooga’s restaurants as well as its hotels, motels and apartments of yesteryear.

The Hiener book pictures are from the vast Chattanooga photo collection of Paul Hiener.

The winners can pick up their books from Shannon at Zarzour’s restaurant, which is on Rossville Avenue behind the Fire Hall #1 on Main Street. Zarzour's has been operated by the same family at the same location for over a century. It is famed for its hamburgers and other grill items as well as the cornbread and vegetables, plus the home-made desserts.

Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga are also available for sale at Zarzour's at $35 each.

There are only a few copies remaining of The Remarkable Stokes Collection and a limited number of copies of Railroads in and Around Chattanooga. These can be obtained from John Wilson, publisher of Chattanoogan.com. Email him at news@chattanoogan.com.

To order any of the books by mail, send a check for $40 (includes tax and mailing) to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Please make checks out to Chattanoogan.com.