Police Blotter: Woman Thinks There's A Man In Her Crawlspace; Intoxicated Man Gives Confusing Report To Police

A woman on Charlotte Avenue told police she had heard a noise outside and believed that someone may have entered the crawl space under her house. That area was checked and nothing was located. The woman had a video of a black male walking up on her carport at 6:05 a.m. This person matched the description of a man who had run from police earlier around 1:30 a.m. after crashing the car he was driving while fleeing from police on Callaway Court.

* * *

Employees at Publix, 400 N. Market St., told police they wanted two men trespassed from the property, due to recent thefts by them. Police notified both men that if they were to return, they would be arrested.

* * *

A woman told police that while working at CHI Memorial Hospital, 2525 Desales Ave., someone stole her tan leather wallet ($50) from her purse. The purse was located under the desk in the Radiology Oncology office. This office has multiple entrances and is accessible to the public. The woman said she was not in the office all day, but believes it happened between 8:30-11:45 a.m.

The wallet contained her driver's license and CPL, along with two credit cards. There is no suspect information. Security is checking cameras. The woman was notified by her credit card company that her card had been used at 12:07 p.m. at Sam's Club, in store, attempted $3,602.32, and at 12:25 p.m. at Save-a-ton #3, attempted $8.49.

* * *



Police got out with a vehicle with an extremely faded temp tag located on 1000 block of Peeples Street. A woman said she was the owner of the vehicle, but did not have any paperwork to prove that. Upon running the VIN out of Kentucky, it showed that it was not reported stolen. The woman said she usually stays in the area of 1000 Peeples St. She is homeless and stays in her vehicle

most of the time. Her mother also stays in the area of 1000 Peeples St.

* * *

A woman on Wall Street told police that a man dressed in dark clothing threw a rock into her window and shattered it. Police observed a broken window on the north side of the house. The woman was able to show police camera footage, but police could not get a positive identification of the man. He appeared to be a homeless man wearing a blue jacket, black backpack and a gray beanie.

* * *

A man on East 11th Street told police that a homeless man stole his cellphone and his vape while he was busy urinating on a tree. He said he saw the man flee southbound on a white bicycle. The man did not wish to press charges.

* * *



Police observed a vehicle broken down with a wheel on blocks on Talley Road. The vehicle was towed for being a traffic hazard.

* * *

A man with Tennessee Crown Distributing told police that while he was inside the Speedway, 2956 Brainerd Road, someone broke into the back of his delivery box truck and stole Jack Daniels cocktails, Schlitz malt liquor and various brands of liquor. He said Speedway has security video and cameras that were pointed at his vehicle. The video showed two black males in a car back next to the truck and take items from the truck. The video was copied onto a disk and turned into Property.

* * *

The manager at Ollies Bargain Outlet, 5768 Brainerd Road, told police that he was outside the front of the store smoking when he observed a black female and male get into a black Chrysler 300. He said that he was then informed by other employees that the couple did not pay for their merchandise. He said he did see them with items and could only tell that they probably stole about $100 worth of merchandise. He said the store does have camera footage and he would get with another manager to view them.

* * *

A man called police about his broken down vehicle on Hixson Pike. He told police that while traveling south on Hixson Pike he ran across a manhole cover and his right front ball joint failed and his wheel fell off. This appears to have been a mechanical failure of the undercarriage. A wrecker was called and the vehicle was removed by Conley's Wrecker.

* * *



A disorder was reported on Arlington Avenue. A man told police that he and his boyfriend had been in a verbal argument. Police were able to locate the boyfriend, who also informed police that they were in a verbal argument. Both men went their separate ways without incident.

* * *

A woman told police that she was at the laundromat, 6818 Lee Hwy. between 10:30-11 p.m. and she had gone out to her car for a few minutes and left her purse hanging on a clothes rack. She said when she went back in her purse was gone.

* * *



A suspicious person was reported at the welcome center on I-24 EB. Police spoke with the man and he identified himself. He said he was dropped off at the welcome center by another police department. He was trying to get to Ringgold. Police gave the man a ride to Rossville Boulevard.

* * *



A woman on Allin Street reported suspicious activity. She told police that while she was inside her house, she was listening to music through her headphones and she heard a loud banging on the door. She said she turned around and saw her door handle moving. She said it stopped

and she checked outside, but did not see anyone. She spoke to her neighbors and they said they did not see anyone around the apartment. Police placed the address on the Watch List.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Clayton Drive. A man there told police that a woman was intoxicated and attempting to drive home to Ringgold. He said he took her keys from her so she could not do so, and she was upset at him. Officers spoke with the woman, who said she had two martinis and wanted to go home. The man said he would drive her wherever she needed to go because he had not been drinking, and officers left.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike told police he had purchased an older pickup truck and needed a police report for the DMV. The vehicle is a red 1975 F250. The vehicle does not come back stolen. A report was completed.

* * *

A man called police about his broken down silver Chevy Silverado at the intersection of East 4th Street and Georgia Avenue. Per his request, police had the vehicle towed by Doug Yates.

* * *



While on routine patrol, police observed a burgundy Chevy Envoy (TN tag) turn north on South Willow Street. Police notice the license plate was expired. Police initiated the emergency light to conduct a traffic stop at South Willow and Bailey, however, the vehicle refused to pull over and stop for police. Police continued to follow the vehicle when it turned east on Bailey Avenue. Police trailed the vehicle in hopes that the vehicle would pull over and stop. While approaching the Brainerd Tunnel, it began to pick up speed and began pulling away from police through the tunnel into Charlie Sector. Police turned off the vehicle emergency lights and BOLO'd the vehicle information to other sectors of the city.

* * *

A employee of Lesco, Inc., 2601 8th Ave., told police they received the renewal decal for a 2020 International Freight truck in September. He said it never got put on the tag. He said it cannot be found now and he believes it got lost.

* * *

A man on Buckley Street told police that three black males were searching through a vehicle. He

said they then walked away and possibly threw a firearm in some bushes. Officers searched the bushes, but did not locate a firearm. The man then said that the three males possibly did not actually go through the car. At that time, a male and female walked past and the man said, "There they go." The man was heavily intoxicated during the incident.