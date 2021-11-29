Governor Lee Appoints Lisa Helton As Tennessee Department Of Correction Interim Commissioner

Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lisa Helton as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction, effective Wednesday.

“Lisa is a committed public servant, and I am confident she will lead with integrity during this time of transition,” said Governor Lee. “I appreciate her continued service to Tennessee.”

Ms. Helton serves as the assistant commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction Community Supervision Division and has over 25 years of experience across the criminal justice field. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and master’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

Ms. Helton will serve until a permanent commissioner is named.