Governor Lee Appoints Lisa Helton As Tennessee Department Of Correction Interim Commissioner

Monday, November 29, 2021

Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lisa Helton as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction, effective Wednesday. 

 

“Lisa is a committed public servant, and I am confident she will lead with integrity during this time of transition,” said Governor Lee.

“I appreciate her continued service to Tennessee.”

 

Ms. Helton serves as the assistant commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction Community Supervision Division and has over 25 years of experience across the criminal justice field. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and master’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

 

Ms. Helton will serve until a permanent commissioner is named.


November 29, 2021

The Hamilton County Highway Department announced that Roberts Mill Road will be closed on Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Highway Department ... (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly said Chattanooga is “way behind the eight-ball” when it comes to infrastructure, but outlined his plan to bring the city up to a higher standard during his speech to the Pachyderm ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 71 new positive cases, up from 49 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at ... (click for more)



Roberts Mill Road To Be Closed Tuesday And Wednesday

The Hamilton County Highway Department announced that Roberts Mill Road will be closed on Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Highway Department will be performing guardrail repairs and road maintenance both days. Motorists should plan on using the W Road or Signal Mountain Highway/ Taft Highway to access or leave Signal ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Said City "Behind The 8 Ball" On Infrastructure, But Funding Is Coming

Mayor Tim Kelly said Chattanooga is “way behind the eight-ball” when it comes to infrastructure, but outlined his plan to bring the city up to a higher standard during his speech to the Pachyderm Club on Monday afternoon. A couple of weeks after speaking to the JFK Club on the same topic, Mayor Kelly’s message of “One Chattanooga” and “localism” remained consistent in front ... (click for more)

In Praise Of EV - And Response

Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad. No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good. My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise. As the Eagles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Picked By 6½

So help me, I can hear the legendary Bear Bryant telling his players: “Bingo, we got Georgia right where we want ‘em, They are cocky, fat and sassy … all we got to do is keep our wits about us and do the things we know we can do. I know we can do it. Now, let’s get ready to play Georgia the game of their lives …” The trouble is Coach Bryant died almost 40 years ago and this week, ... (click for more)

Mocs Blow Big Lead Over Charleston To Suffer 1st Loss; Women Fall To Georgia State

Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste, a veteran backcourt that has been in every situation imaginable over the course of their lengthy collegiate careers, converged upon Charleston's Fah’Mir Ali with about 15 seconds to go. The Mocs were trailing by two and were trapping in order to induce a steal or a foul. A few seconds earlier, Silvio De Sousa had been called for a lane violation ... (click for more)

Vols Finish 7-5 After 45-21 Victory Over Vanderbilt

Tennessee finishes 7-5 under first-year coach Josh Heupel after downing Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season. The Vols won 45-21. Hendon Hooker had 156 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee led 24-0 with a second left in the first half when Vandy connected on a 56-yard Hail Mary to make it 24-7. Vanderbilt got two running touchdowns in the second half. ... (click for more)


