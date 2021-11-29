 Monday, November 29, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Mayor Kelly Says City "Behind The 8 Ball" On Infrastructure, But Funding Is Coming

Monday, November 29, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

Mayor Tim Kelly said Chattanooga is “way behind the eight-ball” when it comes to infrastructure, but outlined his plan to bring the city up to a higher standard during his speech to the Pachyderm Club on Monday afternoon.

 

A couple of weeks after speaking to the JFK Club on the same topic, Mayor Kelly’s message of “One Chattanooga” and “localism” remained consistent in front of a more conservative crowd.

 

When the housing shortage came up, he said the city has land it can use to entice developers to come to do business with the city.

“We’ve got thousands of acres the city owns we could put back in circulation, and by God we will,” Mayor Kelly said.

 

He also said spending on maintaining and improving road quality is a priority. He said, “We should have been spending six or seven million a year to keep our head above water, and we were spending three.”

 

He told the Pachyderm Club that he was a supporter of the trillion dollar infrastructure bill, and some of that money will go to the roads. In his earlier speech to the JFK Club, he also said improving the Wilcox bridge is the top priority for the city.

 

Mayor Kelly said early education is a priority for his administration, and that “only 40 percent of kids coming into kindergarten in Chattanooga know their colors, numbers and letters.” He called that unacceptable. He said that children coming into kindergarten at a disadvantage has effects down the road.

 

On the subject of business, he said the city needs corporations to relocate to Chattanooga.

 

After his presentation, the mayor fielded questions from the various Pachyderm members. These queries covered everything from his stances on various political ideologies to the sewer system.

 

“How do you get guns out of the hands of kids,” Mayor Kelly said when questioned on gun violence in Chattanooga. “I am not afraid of taking chances and thinking outside the box.”

 

He said the population of people who are homeless is something that his administration is addressing. He said the solution to alleviating the problem of homelessness is not one all-encompassing action, but rather ”we look at it as a ladder, and we have to build up those rungs.”



November 29, 2021

Roberts Mill Road To Be Closed Tuesday And Wednesday

November 29, 2021

Mayor Kelly Says City "Behind The 8 Ball" On Infrastructure, But Funding Is Coming

November 29, 2021

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 71 New Cases; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths


The Hamilton County Highway Department announced that Roberts Mill Road will be closed on Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Highway Department ... (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly said Chattanooga is “way behind the eight-ball” when it comes to infrastructure, but outlined his plan to bring the city up to a higher standard during his speech to the Pachyderm ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 71 new positive cases, up from 49 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Roberts Mill Road To Be Closed Tuesday And Wednesday

The Hamilton County Highway Department announced that Roberts Mill Road will be closed on Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Highway Department will be performing guardrail repairs and road maintenance both days. Motorists should plan on using the W Road or Signal Mountain Highway/ Taft Highway to access or leave Signal ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Says City "Behind The 8 Ball" On Infrastructure, But Funding Is Coming

Mayor Tim Kelly said Chattanooga is “way behind the eight-ball” when it comes to infrastructure, but outlined his plan to bring the city up to a higher standard during his speech to the Pachyderm Club on Monday afternoon. A couple of weeks after speaking to the JFK Club on the same topic, Mayor Kelly’s message of “One Chattanooga” and “localism” remained consistent in front ... (click for more)

Opinion

In Praise Of EV - And Response

Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad. No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good. My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise. As the Eagles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Picked By 6½

So help me, I can hear the legendary Bear Bryant telling his players: “Bingo, we got Georgia right where we want ‘em, They are cocky, fat and sassy … all we got to do is keep our wits about us and do the things we know we can do. I know we can do it. Now, let’s get ready to play Georgia the game of their lives …” The trouble is Coach Bryant died almost 40 years ago and this week, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Blow Big Lead Over Charleston To Suffer 1st Loss; Women Fall To Georgia State

Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste, a veteran backcourt that has been in every situation imaginable over the course of their lengthy collegiate careers, converged upon Charleston's Fah’Mir Ali with about 15 seconds to go. The Mocs were trailing by two and were trapping in order to induce a steal or a foul. A few seconds earlier, Silvio De Sousa had been called for a lane violation ... (click for more)

Vols Finish 7-5 After 45-21 Victory Over Vanderbilt

Tennessee finishes 7-5 under first-year coach Josh Heupel after downing Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season. The Vols won 45-21. Hendon Hooker had 156 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee led 24-0 with a second left in the first half when Vandy connected on a 56-yard Hail Mary to make it 24-7. Vanderbilt got two running touchdowns in the second half. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors