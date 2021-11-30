 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Matt Hullander To Be Introduced By Phil Fulmer As He "Gives Vision" For Hamilton County; Does Not Plan To Put Any Of His Own Money Into Campaign

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Businessman and philanthropist Matt Hullander said he will share his vision for the future of Hamilton County from the steps of the county courthouse on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.  He will be introduced to the public by legendary UT Coach and former Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer, a long-time friend of the Hullander family.

Mr. Hullander noted that while Hamilton County has benefited from the steady leadership of current Mayor Jim Coppinger, there are many opportunities ahead.  He said, “My campaign is not only going to be visionary, it will focus on the work ahead and how we’re going to get it done. There are plenty of needs and initiatives that rightfully deserve the county’s attention.  From addressing economic development, education, infrastructure and safety to partnering with the city and others to meet community needs, I am preparing to go to work as soon as the polls close on Election Day.”

Since the campaign launched on Nov. 12, the candidate said he has been hard at work meeting with individuals and organizations he hopes to serve.  He said he is also correcting misinformation regarding the funding of his campaign.  “Jenny and I have been absolutely blessed by the investment folks are making in the future of Hamilton County.  We haven’t put the first cent of our own money into this effort and don’t plan to do so.  Each day, we will be working hard to earn the trust of voters to invest in the future of the place we love so much.”

He noted that while this is his first entry into public service it won’t be used as a foundation for future political office.  “My promise to Hamilton County is to work as hard as I can to be the best mayor I can.  I do not have higher political aspirations.  My goal is to serve the people of Hamilton County for as long as they will allow.”

The public is invited to attend the event on the Seventh Street side of the Hamilton County Courthouse.


November 30, 2021

Chattanooga Attorney Parsley Withdraws His Name As Supreme Court Applicant

November 30, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 29, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Has Her Tires Stolen Twice; Party Gets Out Of Hand


A Chattanooga attorney who was one of 11 applicants for an opening on the Tennessee Supreme Court has pulled his name from consideration. Robert Parsley, a Lookout Mountain resident who is ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH- NICOLE 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1411 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

A woman on West 14th Street Court said someone stole the right front wheel and tire off of her 2016 Chevrolet Impala. She said the Housing Authority has security cameras but the office wasn't ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanooga Attorney Parsley Withdraws His Name As Supreme Court Applicant

A Chattanooga attorney who was one of 11 applicants for an opening on the Tennessee Supreme Court has pulled his name from consideration. Robert Parsley, a Lookout Mountain resident who is with the Miller & Martin law firm, said, "After further thought I have withdrawn my application for the vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court." Attorney Parsley formerly clerked for ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH- NICOLE 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1411 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062506 Age at Arrest: 66 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... (click for more)

Opinion

In Praise Of EV - And Response

Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad. No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good. My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise. As the Eagles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Judge Slaps Mandates

A federal judge in Missouri administered a healthy dose of common sense to the mandate-threatened hospital industry on Monday. Judge Matthew Schelp issued an order blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate on some health workers in 10 states. The group of states, collectively, sought relief on a mandate that threatens to use withholding Medicare and Medicaid ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Football Anxiety Spreads Again Through UT Fan Base As Oklahoma Spot Opens

Football anxiety spread quickly through Tennessee’s fan base Sunday afternoon after news broke of Lincoln Riley departing Oklahoma to become Southern Cal’s coach. Oh no. Not again. Please. The fear of the domino effect and another coaching search was real and understandable, especially considering UT coach Josh Heupel’s Oklahoma background. Tennessee has had five coaches ... (click for more)

UTC Hoops Travels To Tennessee Tech For Rematch

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team seeks to revenge its first loss of the season with a rematch against in-state foe Tennessee Tech on the road Tuesday night in Cookeville, Tennessee inside the Eblen Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Chattanooga (5-1) suffered its first setback of the season on Saturday with a 68-66 loss to College of Charleston. Tennessee ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors