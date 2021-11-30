Matt Hullander To Be Introduced By Phil Fulmer As He "Gives Vision" For Hamilton County; Does Not Plan To Put Any Of His Own Money Into Campaign

Businessman and philanthropist Matt Hullander said he will share his vision for the future of Hamilton County from the steps of the county courthouse on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. He will be introduced to the public by legendary UT Coach and former Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer, a long-time friend of the Hullander family.

Mr. Hullander noted that while Hamilton County has benefited from the steady leadership of current Mayor Jim Coppinger, there are many opportunities ahead. He said, “My campaign is not only going to be visionary, it will focus on the work ahead and how we’re going to get it done. There are plenty of needs and initiatives that rightfully deserve the county’s attention. From addressing economic development, education, infrastructure and safety to partnering with the city and others to meet community needs, I am preparing to go to work as soon as the polls close on Election Day.”

Since the campaign launched on Nov. 12, the candidate said he has been hard at work meeting with individuals and organizations he hopes to serve. He said he is also correcting misinformation regarding the funding of his campaign. “Jenny and I have been absolutely blessed by the investment folks are making in the future of Hamilton County. We haven’t put the first cent of our own money into this effort and don’t plan to do so. Each day, we will be working hard to earn the trust of voters to invest in the future of the place we love so much.”



He noted that while this is his first entry into public service it won’t be used as a foundation for future political office. “My promise to Hamilton County is to work as hard as I can to be the best mayor I can. I do not have higher political aspirations. My goal is to serve the people of Hamilton County for as long as they will allow.”



The public is invited to attend the event on the Seventh Street side of the Hamilton County Courthouse.

