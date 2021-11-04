 Thursday, November 4, 2021 46.0°F   shallow fog   Shallow Fog

City Officials Will No Longer Livestream Meetings, Including City Council, Beer Board

Thursday, November 4, 2021

City officials said they will discontinue livestreaming city meetings, including the City Council and the Beer Board.

The meetings have been available online as council members first met in their homes and then at the council meeting room that was outfitted with glass partitions and other safety devices. A number of seats have also been removed from the council meeting room.

Officials noted that they are no longer required to have the live streams.

The Beer Board on Thursday for the first time in a number of weeks was not online.

County Commission meetings continue on YouTube. They can be seen live as well as watched alter.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Police Blotter: Tenant Causes Disorder When Receives Eviction Notice; Man Steals $200 Worth Of Ice Cream


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AZOCA, DIMAS 262 FAIRLANE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW --- BARNETT, ... (click for more)

Police were dispatched for an aggressive tenant potentially threatening the property manager on Hixson Pike. Upon arrival, police met with the tenant who said she came to the office to get her ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AZOCA, DIMAS 262 FAIRLANE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW --- BARNETT, ROY 925 SHORE DR SE #A MARIETTA, 30060 Age at Arrest: 64 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 --- BENNETT, ADAM W 1 E 11TH ST APT 611 CHATTANOOGA, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Corporations Have A Responsibility Towards Their Employees

First of all I want you to know that this is way outside my comfort zone and I have tried to talk myself out of sending this, however, it is becoming very clear that if more people like myself don’t wake up and have some courage we are going to regret it for the rest of our lives. I firmly believe that God is completely in control but He frequently uses people to accomplish His ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Drop Standard Time

Surveys had told us that seven out of 10 Americans dislike “spring forward” and “fall back.” Further, 34 of America’s 50 states have legislation to do away completely with “standard time” and adapt to “daylight saving time” year-round. I heartily concur because my “biological clock,” as I call it, takes a needless whipping twice a year. I wake up around 6 o’clock every morning. ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Men Roll Past Wooster In 94-60 Exhibition

It was only an exhibition and will not count in the overall record, but the Chattanooga Mocs got their 2021-22 men’s basketball season off to a roaring start with a convincing 94-60 victory over the Wooster College Fighting Scots Thursday night at McKenzie Arena. There were several new faces in the Chattanooga lineup, but it was a great chance for head coach Lamont Paris to see ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Finally Has Full Stable

Tennessee has built its up-tempo, high-scoring offense upon the sturdiness of its running game. The Vols had maintained their foundation during the football season even as injuries chipped away at it. Finally, the base crumbled against Alabama. UT managed only a season-low 65 rushing yards against the Crimson Tide, 71 fewer yards than the previous low (136 versus Pitt). The ... (click for more)


