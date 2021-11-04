City Officials Will No Longer Livestream Meetings, Including City Council, Beer Board

City officials said they will discontinue livestreaming city meetings, including the City Council and the Beer Board.

The meetings have been available online as council members first met in their homes and then at the council meeting room that was outfitted with glass partitions and other safety devices. A number of seats have also been removed from the council meeting room.

Officials noted that they are no longer required to have the live streams.

The Beer Board on Thursday for the first time in a number of weeks was not online.

County Commission meetings continue on YouTube. They can be seen live as well as watched alter.