Woman, 40, Struck And Killed By A Hit-And-Run Driver Friday Night On Highway 58

Sunday, November 7, 2021

A woman, 40, was hit and killed on Highway 58 on Friday night, and the driver fled.

At approximately 8:49 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a pedestrian struck in the 4800 block of Highway 58.
 
An unknown SUV was traveling North in the 4800 block of Highway 58. The woman was walking across Highway 58, West to East, when she stepped in front of the SUV and was struck.
 
For unknown reasons, the SUV then left the scene.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

November 7, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 6, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Drinking With Church Friends At Stir Falls Down; Coworker Tells Woman His Niece Will Beat Her Up If She Tells About Him Smoking Pot

November 6, 2021

Infrastructure Bill Would Allot $5.8 Billion For Tennessee Roads, $302 Million For Bridge Replacement


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEAMON, TYRESE KELSEY 1805 BENNINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Police were dispatched to 1362 Market St. to back up an EMS unit for a fallen person. Upon arrival, officers identified the fallen man. He explained he had been drinking with some of his church

The trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives would bring to Tennessee $5.8 billion to improve highways and $302 million for bridge replacement over a five-year



Opinion

This Should End The Vaccine/Anti-Vaccine Conflict, But Won't

A simple slogan has been used before in various contexts. It is appropriate here and now, where forced Covid-19 vaccination is concerned: No means No! In its most recent manifestation, the proposed victim was never required to state her reason for saying No! That one simple word was sufficient to end the argument and close the incident, and was considered to be legally binding

Roy Exum: A Story For Sunday

There are a lot of people who realize I get a lot of emails during each week. Many help me feed the Saturday Funnies, correct me when I make mistakes, and share an opinion. Those I particularly adore are the true-life stories of inspiration that happen in our world every day. The troubling thing is that it's hard to find a spot to share them. There is a world of wonder every

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Extra Hour To Savor Big Road Win Over Kentucky

In accordance with daylight savings time, clocks were turned back an hour overnight. The timing couldn't have been better for Tennessee's football team. The Vols were afforded an extra 60 minutes to savor their 45-42 SEC football victory over Kentucky Saturday night. They needed an extra hour of sleep, given the effort put forth. As for unpacking what went into the result

Vols Knock Off #18 Kentucky In 45-42 Nailbiter

In a wild SEC East contest that featured five lead changes and over 1,000 yards of total offense, Tennessee outlasted No. 18 Kentucky, 45-42, on a cool Saturday night at Kroger Field. Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker had a career night in Lexington, completing 15-of-20 passes for a career-high 316 yards and four touchdowns. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native completed


