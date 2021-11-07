Woman, 40, Struck And Killed By A Hit-And-Run Driver Friday Night On Highway 58

A woman, 40, was hit and killed on Highway 58 on Friday night, and the driver fled.

At approximately 8:49 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a pedestrian struck in the 4800 block of Highway 58.

An unknown SUV was traveling North in the 4800 block of Highway 58. The woman was walking across Highway 58, West to East, when she stepped in front of the SUV and was struck.

For unknown reasons, the SUV then left the scene.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.