Watkins Facing Statutory Rape Charge

Police said Jayquis Labron Watkins, 24, began assaulting a juvenile younger than 16 in 2018 and he was 21. Police said Watkins impregnated the juvenile, who they later interviewed.

The victim told police Watkins first assaulted her in Ringgold, Ga., in 2018. She said the second assault occurred in May 2019.

The teen was sleeping in an apartment occupied by Watkins and his girlfriend. The juvenile said she woke up to Watkins atop her. She told police this was not consensual, and said she was “afraid to resist.” The victim discovered she was pregnant a few weeks later.

She showed police messages exchanged between herself and Watkins.

Police said the messages showed Watkins had “engaged in sexual activity” with the victim and that he acknowledged the child was his.