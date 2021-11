Georgia Has 97 More Deaths, 2,224 New Cases Since Friday

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 97 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,189.There are 2,224 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,270,625 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The last update was on Friday.Hospitalizations are at 87,465, which is an increase of 545 since Friday.Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:Catoosa County: 8,449 cases, up 20; 92 deaths; 299 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 3,689 cases, up 7; 88 deaths; 250 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 1,824 cases, up 4; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizationsWalker County: 9,615 cases, up 27; 120 deaths; 361 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 19,311 cases, up 31; 318 deaths, up 2; 937 hospitalizations, up 4

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell (R-Riceville) announced Monday that he will not be a candidate for re-election in 2022. He was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Tuesday and 61 new positive cases, up from 46 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,473. ... (click for more)