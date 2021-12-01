 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 41.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Woman Charged In Case In Which Man Was Shot And Killed In Car On Highway 153

Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Denesha Sutton
Denesha Sutton

Chattanooga Police have arrested a second person in the case in which a man was killed while driving along Highway 153 on Oct. 26.

Denesha Sutton, 26, is charged with facilitation of criminal homicide. Ms. Sutton is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. 

Police said the victim had just carried out a drug deal with the shooter.

Stewart Brodie Luttrell, 35, was killed in the incident that resulted in traffic being clogged for hours.

Luttrell's wife, 27, was also shot. Their two-year-old son was not injured.

Earlier, 26-year-old Genesis Latroy Vaughn was arrested in connection with the incident. He was charged with criminal homicide, two counts of attempted criminal homicide, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon. 

Police said they were dispatched to 590 Highway 153 northbound, where they found Luttrell dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and head. His wife had been shot in the hand.

A detective retrieved video from Midnite Oil at 4831 Bonny Oaks Dr. that showed Vaughn and Luttrell making a hand to hand drug transaction at a gas pump. The Luttrells were in a white Ford F250 pickup truck and Vaughn got into the rear of a gray Nissan Versa. 

The vehicles exited toward Highway 153. Witnesses said the Versa sped off in pursuit of the Ford pickup. 

Police said it was determined that Vaughn and Luttrell were texting one another just prior to the homicide. The cell phone number contacting Luttrell just before the shooting was registered to Vaughn.

The wife of Luttrell said the man who shot them was in the rear seat behind the driver. She said it was the same man who carried out the drug transaction.

Police located Vaughn and he admitted having a drug deal with Luttrell. He also said he was in the back seat of the Versa. He also admitted the phone number that called Luttrell after the drug deal was his.

Vaughn was last arrested last September for vandalism, drugs and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

At approximately 8:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a person shot at 590 Highway 153 Northbound.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds and one uninjured child. 

Mr. Luttrell had an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene. His wife's injury was considered non-life threatening. She was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

 

 


