Fire Destroys Home On Signal Mountain Wednesday Morning

A fire on Signal Mountain destroyed this home early Wednesday morning - photo by Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain FD

Early Wednesday morning, a homeowner calls 911 reporting a house fire on her secondary residence located at 509 Rolling Way. At 2:20 a.m., Signal Mountain Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting fire through the roof.

The homeowner informed firefighters on the scene the renter was out of town.

Since the fire consumed the entire 800-900 square foot unattached secondary home, firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the one structure.

The homeowner explained to fire officials she awoke to find her secondary home was fully involved with fire.

No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to fire personnel.

Signal Mountain requested a Mutual Aid response for Waldens Ridge Emergency Services to stand by Signal Mountain fire station for any additional emergency calls in their district.

Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell reported the fire started in the bedroom. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Signal Mountain Fire Department.

The secondary home is a total loss and damages listed at $100,000.



