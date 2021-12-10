 Friday, December 10, 2021 51.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


2 Men Allegedly Breaking Into House Are Beaten Up By Neighbors

Friday, December 10, 2021
James Maclaughlin
James Maclaughlin

Police said two men caught with catalytic converters and burglary tools were beat up by neighbors who saw them breaking into a house.

James Maclaughlin, 38, and Fred Michael McLain, 33, were charged with possession of catalytic converters and possession of burglary tools.

Police responded to an assault call. They found Maclaughlin who said he had been attacked by multiple individuals. He said he and his friends had been driving around the area when they noticed a Chevrolet S10 sitting in the driveway of a house at 2315 Ocoee St.

He said he and his friend, Fred McLain, went up to the house to ask the owner how much they wanted for the vehicle. He said they went to the front door and it was open, but they did not go in.

Maclaughlin said a man across the street yelled that they were on his mother's property and to get off the property. Maclaughlin said McLain got into an altercation with the man. Maclaughlin said when he tried to intervene he got smacked in the face.

The men said they got back into their car and drove up Ocoee Street to North Chamberlain as they were being chased by a group of black males. The group caught up with the car and they began to beat the two men, it was stated. Maclaughlin said one individual struck him with the butt of a rifle, while McLain was also violently assaulted.

Two youths at the scene said they saw the two men come up the road being chased by two black males and a black female. The youths said there was an argument about a burglary and an altercation ensued. Both men were beaten before the youths came up and yelled for the beating to stop.

An officer saw a catalytic converter and burglary tools in plain view of the Maclaughlin car. He was detained in handcuffs. A glass narcotics pipe was found on him.

McLain was found further down the road with blood on his face and a laceration on the back of his head. He said his cellphone and the keys to the car they were driving were taken by a black male. 

Police said Maclaughlin's wife and their son were also with them. 

The officer said he found the house on Ocoee Street had been entered by force.

Jessica Daffron, who was at the house across the street, said the group broke into the house and were taking items out. She said she and others ran after the group and slapped one of the men. 

Police said they initially saw a man identified as Alan Horton of Nashville with Ms. Daffron on the porch, but he went inside. A SWAT Team had to come out after Horton refused to come outside. He finally emerged. Two rifles and an airgun pistol were found in the house. However, McLain said Horton was not the one who assaulted him.

 

 


December 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

December 10, 2021

South Pittsburg Man Caught With Catalytic Converters At Scene Of Prior Burglary

December 10, 2021

2 Men Allegedly Breaking Into House Are Beaten Up By Neighbors


A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went ... (click for more)

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday at 3755 Pilot Point. Police said the pickup seen on a security camera matched a vehicle involved in a burglary a week before. ... (click for more)

Police said two men caught with catalytic converters and burglary tools were beat up by neighbors who saw them breaking into a house. James Maclaughlin, 38, and Fred Michael McLain, 33, were ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went to the self-checkout and scanned multiple items, but did not pay for a chicken sandwich. She said she attempted to stop them after they passed all points of sale, but they would not cooperate ... (click for more)

South Pittsburg Man Caught With Catalytic Converters At Scene Of Prior Burglary

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday at 3755 Pilot Point. Police said the pickup seen on a security camera matched a vehicle involved in a burglary a week before. Police found the Ford F-150 upon arrival and stopped the truck. Police said they saw burglary tools, two sawzaws and bolt cutters inside the truck. Ridge B. Marks, 25, was identified ... (click for more)

Opinion

UTC Student Sex Workers, Morality, And The Echo

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's tuition is so high that students are turning to sex work in order to make ends meet. At least, this is the message conveyed in the UTC newspaper. A recent article titled, “The Secret Life of the College Sex Worker” written by a staff writer at the UTC Echo explains how some students are becoming sugar babies, amateur porn actors, and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Story Of ‘Cog’

In 1998 Honda sales in Europe were sagging and Nissan overtook Honda behind the Japanese leader Toyota. According to Wikipedia, an ad agency proposed a new advertising strategy based on Honda’s Japanese motto “Yume No Chikara” (Power of Dreams) to kick off the seventh generation Honda Accord. What they created became the most downloaded ad in Internet history. The ad’s working ... (click for more)

Sports

#13 Tennessee Takes On UNC Greensboro On Saturday

The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home Saturday, taking on UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have ... (click for more)

UTC Women Fall To 1-9 With Loss At Eastern Kentucky

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 60-55 in a hotly contested battle at Eastern Kentucky Thursday morning in non-conference action. The Mocs fall to 1-9 overall and EKU improves to 3-4 on the year. Chattanooga got off to a quick start with an 11-0 run over the first five minutes of the game fueled by six points from Brooke Hampel and three steals by Dena Jarrells. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors