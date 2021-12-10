2 Men Allegedly Breaking Into House Are Beaten Up By Neighbors

Police said two men caught with catalytic converters and burglary tools were beat up by neighbors who saw them breaking into a house.

James Maclaughlin, 38, and Fred Michael McLain, 33, were charged with possession of catalytic converters and possession of burglary tools.

Police responded to an assault call. They found Maclaughlin who said he had been attacked by multiple individuals. He said he and his friends had been driving around the area when they noticed a Chevrolet S10 sitting in the driveway of a house at 2315 Ocoee St.

He said he and his friend, Fred McLain, went up to the house to ask the owner how much they wanted for the vehicle. He said they went to the front door and it was open, but they did not go in.

Maclaughlin said a man across the street yelled that they were on his mother's property and to get off the property. Maclaughlin said McLain got into an altercation with the man. Maclaughlin said when he tried to intervene he got smacked in the face.

The men said they got back into their car and drove up Ocoee Street to North Chamberlain as they were being chased by a group of black males. The group caught up with the car and they began to beat the two men, it was stated. Maclaughlin said one individual struck him with the butt of a rifle, while McLain was also violently assaulted.

Two youths at the scene said they saw the two men come up the road being chased by two black males and a black female. The youths said there was an argument about a burglary and an altercation ensued. Both men were beaten before the youths came up and yelled for the beating to stop.

An officer saw a catalytic converter and burglary tools in plain view of the Maclaughlin car. He was detained in handcuffs. A glass narcotics pipe was found on him.

McLain was found further down the road with blood on his face and a laceration on the back of his head. He said his cellphone and the keys to the car they were driving were taken by a black male.

Police said Maclaughlin's wife and their son were also with them.

The officer said he found the house on Ocoee Street had been entered by force.

Jessica Daffron, who was at the house across the street, said the group broke into the house and were taking items out. She said she and others ran after the group and slapped one of the men.

Police said they initially saw a man identified as Alan Horton of Nashville with Ms. Daffron on the porch, but he went inside. A SWAT Team had to come out after Horton refused to come outside. He finally emerged. Two rifles and an airgun pistol were found in the house. However, McLain said Horton was not the one who assaulted him.