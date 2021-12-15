 Wednesday, December 15, 2021 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Governor Lee Announces Salary Increase For Tennessee Correctional Officers

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Wednesday a competitive 37% salary increase for new Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) correctional officers amid nationwide staffing challenges, effective Thursday. 

“As we face staffing shortages across the country, rewarding officers with competitive pay will ensure we recruit and retain the most highly qualified individuals in our workforce,” said Gov. Lee. “These Tennesseans play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and we remain committed to valuing their important work.”

The 37% salary increase for new TDOC correctional officers will raise annual starting pay to $44,500. Current security staff will receive a minimum 15% pay increase.

Additionally, TDOC provides a competitive benefits package including:

  • Insurance coverage and retirement benefits
  • Paid holidays and vacation
  • Tuition reimbursement and college degree programs
  • Equipment and uniforms provided
  • Overtime/compensatory time pay

TDOC will continue to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus and part-time opportunities for current or retired law enforcement to meet staffing needs.

“The men and women who work in facilities across Tennessee are dedicated public servants,” said TDOC Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton. “This salary increase makes our agency more competitive in attracting new talent and is a well-deserved raise for those currently serving our state.”

Individuals interested in a TDOC career can find more information and apply  here.

Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said, “This is great news not only for the deserving workers who receive the pay raise and their families, but for the safety of all Tennesseans. These positions are extremely important to operations in our prisons and are some of the most challenging and dangerous jobs in state government. Governor Lee’s action to increase salaries is critical in keeping our veteran officers on the job whose valuable experience helps to make our prisons safe.   The increase in salaries will benefit many correctional officers and help alleviate the problem Tennessee has experienced in filling and keeping correctional officers in a very competitive labor market.”

 


December 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Officers Try To Get "Dive-Bombing" Bird Out Of House; Man Slashes Woman's Tires When She Won't Give Him A Ride

December 15, 2021

Newly Remodeled Silverdale Correctional Facility Is Under Budget, To Open Fully By Christmas

December 15, 2021

County Commission Votes 6-3 Against Ooltewah-Georgetown Road PUD In Area Of Large Farms


A woman on West 40th Street called police and said she had a small bird trapped inside her home that would not fly out her open door. The bird continued to "dive-bomb" toward the officer's feet ... (click for more)

After closing the 45-year-old downtown Hamilton County Jail earlier this year, Sheriff Jim Hammond told the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners Wednesday that the newly remodeled Silverdale ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday against a special exceptions permit for a planned unit development (PUD) in a rural section of large farms without a subdivision for miles. ... (click for more)



Opinion

Thanks To Judge Bean For His Service On And Off The Bench

Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean will be stepping off the bench at the end of his current term. I don’t think our community realizes his value. If you could follow Judge Bean around during the week and on the weekend you’d find him at many community events, visiting sick friends in the hospital and going to funeral visitations. He even enjoys eating with his broadcasting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No More Ds Or Fs

In California some of the largest school districts – like Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego – are phasing out ‘D’ and ‘F’ grades in “an attempt to reengage students” and boost entry into the state’s colleges. Instead they give a child an “incomplete.” Already some school districts have switched to “pass-fail” from letter grades. “Our hope is that students begin to see schools as ... (click for more)

Sports

Chandler Has 1st Double-Double As Vols Beat USC Upstate, 96-52

Tennessee's most complete performance of the season was on display Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, as the Volunteers took down USC Upstate, 96-52. Kennedy Chandler notched his first career double-double, scoring 15 points and adding 10 assists. He became the first Volunteer this season to log 10+ assists in a game. The team compiled 29 assists, the most in a game since ... (click for more)

UTC Trio Named HERO Sports All-American

It’s that time of year. One of wonder and excitement…it’s when the All-America lists are announced. Truly, ‘tis the season. The Chattanooga Mocs boast three on the first major awards list. HERO Sports announced the teams on Tuesday with offensive lineman Cole Strange, defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell and running back Ailym Ford mention. “They’re very deserving,” Coach ... (click for more)


