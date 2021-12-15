 Wednesday, December 15, 2021 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Rossville Man Guilty Of Sexual Assault Of 3 Minors

Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Steven Brian Higginbotham
Steven Brian Higginbotham

A Rossville man was convicted for the rape and molestation of three minor children by a Walker County jury following a three-day trial before Judge Brian House ending on Dec. 1. Steven Brian Higginbotham, 48, was convicted of 20 total counts including multiple counts of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, incest, and child molestation stemming from years of sexual abuse. 

 

The allegations came to light in 2019 after one of the children disclosed to a friend on her softball team. Forensic interviews were set up at the Children’s Advocacy Center for all three children, and they disclosed a variety of sexual acts they were forced to perform by Higginbotham. Walker County Sheriff’s Department Detective Billy Davis investigated the case and executed a search warrant at Higginbotham’s residence in Rossville. The search of Higginbotham’s residence yielded a sex toy that precisely matched a hand-drawn image created by one of the children depicting a device that was used to sexually assault them.

When confronted by police, Higginbotham vomited profusely before being taken into custody. 

 

The case was presented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh. The three minor victims had been afraid to come forward in the years prior to their disclosures because they had been physically threatened by Higginbotham. At trial, the children finally got the chance to face their abuser. They gave graphic testimony detailing the acts perpetrated by Higginbotham over the course of several years. The children were accompanied to the courtroom by members of B.A.C.A. - Bikers Against Child Abuse, a charitable worldwide motorcycle association built from biker community members. During closing arguments, Mr. Baugh, asking for justice for the three brave victims, argued to the jury that the victims were not fearful telling their story in front of a group of strangers because they were finally free from their abuser. Higginbotham was sentenced on December 14 2021 to serve the remainder of his life in prison.

 

District Attorney Chris Arnt praised CADA Baugh and the team that worked on the case. “Our country has an under-incarceration problem when it comes to dangerous sex predators. I am proud to say that we make it an absolute priority in this office to aggressively prosecute child molesters and all sex offenders.” DA Arnt also praised the efforts of the Walker County Sheriff’s Department and the Children’s Advocacy center for their work on the case. “It takes a team approach to investigate and prepare these cases for court,” said DA Arnt. “We are blessed with an excellent and dedicated group of professionals that truly take these cases to heart and do the utmost to seek justice for abused children.”

 

The foster mother of some of the girls said, "The years of abuse suffered by three young girls at the hand of Steven Higginbotham have finally come to a close. With the guilty verdict from the jury we can close the door on fear and focus on growing and healing. The most important outcome of the guilty verdict is that Steven Higginbotham cannot hurt any other children in the future." 

 


Police Blotter: Officers Try To Get "Dive-Bombing" Bird Out Of House; Man Slashes Woman's Tires When She Won't Give Him A Ride

Newly Remodeled Silverdale Correctional Facility Is Under Budget, To Open Fully By Christmas

County Commission Votes 6-3 Against Ooltewah-Georgetown Road PUD In Area Of Large Farms


A woman on West 40th Street called police and said she had a small bird trapped inside her home that would not fly out her open door. The bird continued to "dive-bomb" toward the officer's feet ... (click for more)

After closing the 45-year-old downtown Hamilton County Jail earlier this year, Sheriff Jim Hammond told the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners Wednesday that the newly remodeled Silverdale ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday against a special exceptions permit for a planned unit development (PUD) in a rural section of large farms without a subdivision for miles. ... (click for more)



Newly Remodeled Silverdale Correctional Facility Is Under Budget, To Open Fully By Christmas

After closing the 45-year-old downtown Hamilton County Jail earlier this year, Sheriff Jim Hammond told the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners Wednesday that the newly remodeled Silverdale correctional facility will be open completely by Christmas. All inmates were relocated to the Silverdale Detention Center in early June. However, renovations to the north end of the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks To Judge Bean For His Service On And Off The Bench

Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean will be stepping off the bench at the end of his current term. I don’t think our community realizes his value. If you could follow Judge Bean around during the week and on the weekend you’d find him at many community events, visiting sick friends in the hospital and going to funeral visitations. He even enjoys eating with his broadcasting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No More Ds Or Fs

In California some of the largest school districts – like Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego – are phasing out ‘D’ and ‘F’ grades in “an attempt to reengage students” and boost entry into the state’s colleges. Instead they give a child an “incomplete.” Already some school districts have switched to “pass-fail” from letter grades. “Our hope is that students begin to see schools as ... (click for more)

Sports

Chandler Has 1st Double-Double As Vols Beat USC Upstate, 96-52

Tennessee's most complete performance of the season was on display Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, as the Volunteers took down USC Upstate, 96-52. Kennedy Chandler notched his first career double-double, scoring 15 points and adding 10 assists. He became the first Volunteer this season to log 10+ assists in a game. The team compiled 29 assists, the most in a game since ... (click for more)

UTC Trio Named HERO Sports All-American

It’s that time of year. One of wonder and excitement…it’s when the All-America lists are announced. Truly, ‘tis the season. The Chattanooga Mocs boast three on the first major awards list. HERO Sports announced the teams on Tuesday with offensive lineman Cole Strange, defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell and running back Ailym Ford mention. “They’re very deserving,” Coach ... (click for more)


