Newly Remodeled Silverdale Correctional Facility Is Under Budget, To Open Fully By Christmas

After closing the 45-year-old downtown Hamilton County Jail earlier this year, Sheriff Jim Hammond told the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners Wednesday that the newly remodeled Silverdale correctional facility will be open completely by Christmas.

All inmates were relocated to the Silverdale Detention Center in early June. However, renovations to the north end of the facility are still being completed.

Sheriff Hammond told the commissioners the entire project should be completed under budget. The total cost will be $50 million after completion.

“I’ve advocated this for 10 years now,” said Commissioner Tim Boyd. “This is one of the best things that's happened in my tenure.”

Sheriff Hammond told commissioners there is still a need for security, fencing, and road construction. The sheriff said he will “hand over the keys” to the commission for the old jail on Walnut Street at Sixth once the new facility is completed.

Sheriff Hammond also said there was a “contraband” problem at Silverdale within the first few months. He said inmates were challenging the new system. He said this ended within a few months after relocation.

Commissioner Steve Highlander thanked Sheriff Hammond for his concern for the mental health of inmates.

Commissioner David Sharpe said the cleanliness is a tremendous difference from the old high-rise facility that opened in 1976.

“We were able to utilize local labor which is great,” said Commissioner Sharpe. “Promises made, promises kept.”