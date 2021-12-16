New Northshore Apartments Sell For $54 Million

A new apartment complex on the Northshore has sold for $54 million.
5 Points Northshore is located at 328 Cherokee Blvd. where the Loft Restaurant once stood.
The complex includes a wide variety of 1 and 2 bedroom homes available. Each unit includes large walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and an in-home washer and dryer. Pets are welcome. There is a fitness area and a pool in an interior courtyard.
The new owners are Hamilton Zanze & Co. of San Francisco.
The sale was from Bristol Chattanooga Partners LLC.