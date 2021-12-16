 Thursday, December 16, 2021 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon Enters Republican Primary For Vacant District 8 County Commission Seat

Thursday, December 16, 2021

East Ridge resident Tucker McClendon announced he will pick up qualifying papers Monday to run for the vacant District 8 Hamilton County Commission seat. Mr. McClendon will also file the necessary documents in order to allow him to begin raising money for the Republican Primary in May. Mr. McClendon, the current chairman of the Hamilton County School Board, will run to succeed three-term Commissioner Tim Boyd, who opted not to run for a fourth term.

“Despite our disagreements at times, I respect the service that Commissioner Boyd gave to the
district we both represent,” said Mr. McClendon, a resident of District 8 for 24 years. “He dug into
the details on every issue and asked the tough questions. He made a difference.”

The voters of District 8 elected Mr. McClendon to the School Board in 2018 at age 23 when he
defeated two-term incumbent David Testermann and became the youngest School Board
member in system history. He was elected unanimously to the position of chairman in the final
year of his four-year term. If elected, he will be the youngest person to ever serve on the
Hamilton County Commission.

“I have always felt the call to public service and the voters of District 8 gave me a chance just
over three years ago, and that is something I will never take lightly,” said Mr. McClendon. “With the
experience of the past three years on the board, I now want to move my service to the County
Commission, where I feel I can best serve my district.”

His campaign said, "During his term on the Hamilton County School Board, Mr. McClendon helped secure funding for the new East Ridge Field House, acted as lead advocate in securing a new facility for CSLA after 20 years of failure. Mr. McClendon also worked diligently to ensure funding of over $3 million in renovation monies for East Ridge Middle School and East Ridge High School, the first such funds in nearly 20 years. He was part of replacing the bus service and custodial – a $30 million annual expenditure – and promoted more accountability into vendor contracts. He has supported open enrollment, more vocational school options for students and families and has been a strong proponent of school safety by advocating for nearly doubling the number of armed officers in schools. Prior to being chairman, Mr. McClendon chaired the facilities committee and as chairman, led the superintendent search that chose Dr. Justin Robertson."

“I believe in good processes and transparency in government and in getting things done for the
people of my district,” said Mr. McClendon, who is a 2013 graduate of Ooltewah High School and received a political science degree from UTC in 2018.

Mr. McClendon started in Republican politics at the age of six when he held signs and appeared in
television commercials for Bob Corker’s Chattanooga mayoral campaign in 2001. He served as
president of the College Republicans at UTC and has volunteered on numerous campaigns,
including those of County Mayor Jim Coppinger, Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley,
Commissioner Steve Highlander and Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White.

Mr. McClendon is director of events and director of the In the Black program for the Millennial Debt
Foundation in Chattanooga. He previously worked as the market manager for the Chattanooga
Market. Mr. McClendon is engaged to Kaitlin Campbel, a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and Chattanooga resident.


December 16, 2021

Police Blotter: Son Puts His Intoxicated Mother Out On The Side Of The Interstate; Woman Says Friend Gave Her Counterfeit Money

Multiple people called police and said there was a white female standing along the right shoulder on I-24 westbound at mile marker 180. People were concerned that she was going to get struck by a vehicle. Police spoke with the woman and identified her. She was extremely intoxicated and could not stand without assistance. The woman said her son had dropped her off on the side of ... (click for more)

DPD Investigating Theft Of Money From Local Banks

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used stolen bank account information and a fake ID to steal $7,500 from a woman’s bank account. The suspect was recorded on surveillance cameras at local bank branches and despite wearing a COVID mask, she is still recognizable. The incident happened in early November. The victim, who lives ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thankful Emissions Testing Is Ending

Thanks to the wonderful folks at the chattanoogan.com for reporting that emissions testing— and its forced, face-to-face and senseless $9 encounters, are finally coming to an end on Jan. 14, 2022. Thirty days and counting. To the emissions testing facilities: don’t let the door hit you in the tail pipe on the way out. Michael Mallen (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Last Day Of School

AUTHOR’S NOTE: It was well over 40 years ago when I first wrote, “The Last Day of School.” And in every year since I’ve gotten notes and phone calls from people all over who have become infatuated by the story. It has been reprinted in teachers’ manuals, education textbooks, church bulletins and everywhere you might imagine. We also reprint it in something of a holiday tradition ... (click for more)

Sports

Great Effort Not Enough For Chattanooga Women

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs came ohsoclose to winning a college basketball game at McKenzie Arena, but unfortunately, close doesn’t count in places other than horseshoes and hand grenades. It was the same song, eighth straight verse for the Chattanooga women as they played their hearts out and had chances to prevail, but lost another game by double figures. The Cincinnati Bearcats ... (click for more)

Belmont Has Big 1st Half To Defeat Chattanooga, 67-58

Behind 23 points from Ben Sheppard , Belmont University men's basketball defeated Chattanooga, 76-68, Wednesday from the Curb Event Center. In a meeting of two of the nation's top programs outside the power conferences, Belmont earned the victory over a Chattanooga program ranked No. 31 in the NCAA NET rankings and picked to win the Southern Conference. After Silvio De Sousa ... (click for more)


