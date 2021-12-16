Catoosa County Approves Agreement With CHI Memorial In Support Of Financing And Construction Of Proposed New Hospital In Ringgold

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners (BOC) and the Catoosa County Development Authority (CCDA) have approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CHI Memorial Georgia expressing their strong support of a new hospital to be built on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.

The MOU urges the Georgia Department of Community Health to approve CHI Memorial Georgia’s certificate of need for the new hospital and expresses support by proposing the issuance of revenue bonds of up to $40 million, about 30% of total project cost, by the CCDA. Payment of the bonds principal and interest shall be made by CHI Memorial Georgia and does not obligate Catoosa County and the CCDA to use any public funds or levy taxes for the project.

“CHI Memorial is a trusted and valuable partner providing high quality health care for Catoosa County citizens, and we are thankful for their continued commitment to enhance our quality of life with a proposed new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry. “Our Board of Commissioners fully support CHI Memorial’s mission and commitment to north Georgia that will benefit local families for generations to come.”

“The MOU demonstrates our county’s commitment to provide access to high quality health care and continued economic vitality by bringing good paying jobs and future community investment opportunities,” said Catoosa County Development Authority Board Chairman Rick Partain. “The bond financing proposal reflects our desire to make our community an even more attractive place to live and work without taxpayer obligations for the project.”

“We are truly excited for the counties we serve in north Georgia,” said Angie Stiggins, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Administrator. “The residents deserve this new, cutting-edge hospital close to home that will continue to deliver the high-quality healthcare they expect from CHI Memorial. We could not have better partners on this journey."