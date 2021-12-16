 Friday, December 17, 2021 60.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Catoosa County Approves Agreement With CHI Memorial In Support Of Financing And Construction Of Proposed New Hospital In Ringgold

Thursday, December 16, 2021

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners (BOC) and the Catoosa County Development Authority (CCDA) have approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CHI Memorial Georgia expressing their strong support of a new hospital to be built on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.

The MOU urges the Georgia Department of Community Health to approve CHI Memorial Georgia’s certificate of need for the new hospital and expresses support by proposing the issuance of revenue bonds of up to $40 million, about 30% of total project cost, by the CCDA. Payment of the bonds principal and interest shall be made by CHI Memorial Georgia and does not obligate Catoosa County and the CCDA to use any public funds or levy taxes for the project.

“CHI Memorial is a trusted and valuable partner providing high quality health care for Catoosa County citizens, and we are thankful for their continued commitment to enhance our quality of life with a proposed new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry. “Our Board of Commissioners fully support CHI Memorial’s mission and commitment to north Georgia that will benefit local families for generations to come.”

“The MOU demonstrates our county’s commitment to provide access to high quality health care and continued economic vitality by bringing good paying jobs and future community investment opportunities,” said Catoosa County Development Authority Board Chairman Rick Partain. “The bond financing proposal reflects our desire to make our community an even more attractive place to live and work without taxpayer obligations for the project.”

“We are truly excited for the counties we serve in north Georgia,” said Angie Stiggins, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Administrator. “The residents deserve this new, cutting-edge hospital close to home that will continue to deliver the high-quality healthcare they expect from CHI Memorial. We could not have better partners on this journey."


December 16, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 16, 2021

New Online Beer Permit Process Not Working So Well; Wrecker Issue To Be Discussed Jan. 20

December 16, 2021

Hamilton County Has 8 More COVID Deaths And 195 New Cases; Tennessee Has 39 More Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWENS, MARLON JERMAL 3011 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS OF COCAINE FOR ... (click for more)

A new procedure that was meant to streamline the process for businesses to get a beer license is instead making it more difficult. The forms filled out by applicants as well as documentation ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported eight more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 195 new positive cases, up from 84 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWENS, MARLON JERMAL 3011 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, JODI LEE 415 SOUTH LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37313 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

New Online Beer Permit Process Not Working So Well; Wrecker Issue To Be Discussed Jan. 20

A new procedure that was meant to streamline the process for businesses to get a beer license is instead making it more difficult. The forms filled out by applicants as well as documentation of inspections by the Chattanooga Fire Department, the Department of Agriculture and the city’s building inspector along with other records involved with the process now must all be uploaded ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thankful Emissions Testing Is Ending - And Response

Thanks to the wonderful folks at the chattanoogan.com for reporting that emissions testing— and its forced, face-to-face and senseless $9 encounters, are finally coming to an end on Jan. 14, 2022. Thirty days and counting. To the emissions testing facilities: don’t let the door hit you in the tail pipe on the way out. Michael Mallen * * * While I too am glad to see this ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Farm Is A Steal

In the years to come, it will be proven that one of the smartest decisions the leaders of Hamilton County have ever made is to buy The McDonald Farm. I know because I am an expert in envisioning what will bloom and blossom on its nearly 2,200 acres. I am an expert because I have quite literally walked the farm for 60 years and any fool who cannot feel such might and grandeur beneath ... (click for more)

Sports

Flames Close Pre-Christmas Schedule Against Alabama-Huntsville

The Lee University men’s basketball team will close its pre-Christmas schedule with one of its top matchups of the season when the Flames host Gulf South Conference rival Alabama Huntsville inside Walker Arena on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The entertainment gets underway at 2 p.m. when the Lady Flames host the Lady Chargers from Huntsville. Lee Athletic Director Larry Carpenter ... (click for more)

Great Effort Not Enough For Chattanooga Women

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs came ohsoclose to winning a college basketball game at McKenzie Arena, but unfortunately, close doesn’t count in places other than horseshoes and hand grenades. It was the same song, eighth straight verse for the Chattanooga women as they played their hearts out and had chances to prevail, but lost another game by double figures. The Cincinnati Bearcats ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors