Police Blotter: Woman's Running Car Is Stolen When She Goes Inside For Smokes; Man Won't Let Screaming Lady Out Of Car

A woman told police she pulled into the Smiles Fuels at 7900 Shallowford Road, parked her car in front of the gas pumps and left her vehicle running. She walked into the store to grab some smokes and as she was checking out she looked outside and saw a bald white male was getting into her vehicle. She ran outside and the car pulled out of the parking lot, traveling south on Jenkins Road. She said that her keys were in the car, but she does have another set. She said that her cell phone was in the car and she attempted to track the phone but after using the find my iPhone app it took it back to her home address. Police drove back to the gas station to review the video footage and found that there was a bald white male who approached the store on foot from Shallowford Road. He walked into the store and used the restroom. He then walked outside and the woman pulled up. He walked over to her car, got in the unlocked vehicle and left the parking lot. The officer was able to capture a still photo of the man and it was sent out to CPD Sworn and the video will be forwarded to Auto Crimes. The car was placed in NCIC. The only thing that made the vehicle stick out was some paint transfer on the front bumper and a slight dent on the trunk.

* * *

An officer responded to a residence on Taylor Street on a report of an open door. Police were told they believed no one lived at the house anymore and that the back door was open. Upon arrival police found the front door to be locked and the back door was open. Police saw lights on and possible music coming from inside. The officer announced, “Chattanooga Police Department” but did not make contact with anyone in the residence. Police then cleared the residence and found no indication of forced entry. The house was secured.

* * *

Police received a call from an employee at YMCA at 301 West 6th St. about a found credit card. Upon arrival police spoke with the employee at the front desk who said they were going to hold the credit card for a few days in case someone calls in about it.

* * *

Police were called to 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. where they were told by employees a man was sitting on a nearby staircase and may be armed. Police identified the man who said he was picking up his relative from Dave and Busters. The man allowed police to disarm him of a Taurus revolver and run the weapon for a stolen status. The man’s relative arrived while police still had possession of the gun. The weapon returned as not being stolen. The firearm was returned to the man and he promptly left the area with his relative.

* * *



The owner of Fabric Care Laundry at 5310 Brained Road told police a homeless, black male was loitering at the laundromat and refused to leave. When the officer arrived and spoke with the owner, he said the man had walked outside, started yelling at him, and then walked to a business next door. The officer spoke with the man and identified him. He was instructed to not return to the property and that he would be subject to arrest for criminal trespassing if he did. The man had no warrants and was released.

* * *

Police responded to a kitchen window alarm on Sylvan Avenue. The officer found a small front window was broken but there were no obvious signs of entry. Using the alarm company, the officer tried to get in contact with the home owner but was unsuccessful.

* * *

A woman told police she had lost her wallet at Cracker Barrel at 50 Birmingham Hwy. the previous evening. She said she later realized about an hour after she left that she had left it on a table there. She went back around 10 p.m. but the staff couldn’t find it anywhere, so she's not sure what happened to it.

* * *

A man on Ridge Top Drive told police he lost his wallet between 1 and 3 p.m. the day before. He's not sure exactly where he last had it and so he's not sure what happened to it but he believes he may have dropped it in the yard.

* * *

A woman at American Wings at 4011 Brainerd Road told police she left her cell phone on the counter. When she returned, the phone was gone. Security footage showed a heavy set, black female taking the phone and leaving in a mid 2000's Chevy Yukon. Shortly after, an unknown white male turned the phone in to the Police Service Center. No other information was available for the female suspect. The phone was returned to the original owner.

* * *

A woman told police she parked her RV at USA Storage at 6115 Mountain View Road about six weeks ago and it was fine. She started it yesterday and it was extremely loud. She took it to a repair shop and was told that the catalytic converter had been cut off. She said she does not have a statement as yet for the repair.

* * *

An 18-wheeler drove into someone’s yard on North Concord Road. Police said as they drove through the yard, the 18-wheeler damaged a stop sign at the intersection. Public Works was notified of the incident and that the stop sign was damaged.

* * *

Police were called to Colonial Shores Drive for an alarm. They found the back door unsecured. The homeowner was notified via phone and police cleared the residence. Nothing was located and nothing looked out of place. The owner arrived on scene and secured the door. The residence was placed on the watch list for two weeks.

* * *

Police were asked to check on a residence on Jacq Court. The officer never got a response at any doors or windows. The officer could only see inside through one window but could not see anyone inside. Police spoke to a neighbor who said she hasn't seen the woman in almost a month and she normally tells people when she is leaving. She also said she did not cancel her paper subscription so the neighbor has collected 26 of her papers so they would not pile up in the driveway. The neighbor said she thinks she has a house somewhere in Florida but isn't sure. The officer tried calling the woman’s cell phone but did not get an answer - same with the home phone. The officer left a message on her cellphone.

* * *

A man at the Red Roof Inn at 7014 Shallowford Road was highly agitated that he was overcharged. He said he had two pending charges on his account from the motel when he only purchased one night. An employee at Red Roof Inn gave a printed receipt that showed there was only one charge. It was explained to the man that since the reservation was made through booking.com he would have to follow up with them for any wrong or inaccurate charges.

* * *

Police were called to an apartment on Whirlaway Drive. They spoke with a white male standing in front of his apartment door. He was intoxicated, was unsteady while standing, and admitted to consuming alcohol. He identified himself and said he wanted to wait outside the apartment building until he was able to calm down. The officer spoke with his wife who said her husband had arrived home from work and started drinking. He was frustrated about a leaking dishwasher which triggered an argument between them. She was fine with her husband being in the apartment but wanted him to calm down first. The man wanted to take a brief walk in order to calm down before returning home.

* * *

While patrolling on Wilson Street an officer saw a silver Acura displaying a Tennessee tag. The officer found the tag to be registered to a different vehicle and noticed the car to match the description of a stolen vehicle out of East Ridge with unknown tag and VIN. After speaking with the East Ridge Police Department it was determined that the vehicle was stolen but later recovered by the owner, who failed to report the recovery.

* * *

An officer responded to an open door on Dorris Street. On arrival, police met with a woman who said the back door was left open. Police searched the residence and found no evidence of someone entering the home. Police secured the door and left.

* * *

A woman on East 25th Street Court told police that a man she had attempted to help previously had returned to her home and had been banging on the door. The woman said the man was not wanted at her residence any further. Police checked the area for the man but were unable to find him. The woman was told to call police back should he return and cause a further disorder.

* * *

Police were called to check on an abandoned car in the roadway at 4800 North Terrace. The officer found a 2019 silver Mitsubishi Outlander with an America's Car-Mart registration displayed. From the car's location in the roadway, it appeared that it had run out of fuel and the occupants left the area. By doing a little investigative work, the officer found the car was still listed on America's Car-Mart website. The auto dealership is at 5701 Ringgold Road. The officer tried to speak with someone at the auto dealership but was unable to. The officer also contacted the East Ridge Police Department about the vehicle and informed them that it was possibly stolen off the car lot. The car was towed from North Terrace by Monteagle Towing and towed to 5808 Conner Lane.

* * *

A man at Songbirds at 61 East Main St. said he was outside of the music hall when he noticed a man and woman arguing inside a silver sedan, possibly a Malibu or Impala. The woman was screaming, “Let me out,” and when she attempted to open the door, the man floored it and took off with her southbound on Market Street. The man said the male was black but he could not tell the race of the female or any other descriptors. Officers checked the area for the vehicle but were unable to locate anything.