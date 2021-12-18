 Saturday, December 18, 2021 67.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman, 34, Dies After Stabbing On Bill Reed Road In Ooltewah

Saturday, December 18, 2021

A 34-year-old woman has died after a stabbing in Ooltewah on Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

 

At approximately 9:35 p.m., deputies with the Patrol Division of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 9300 block of Bill Reed Road on a report of a person stabbed.

 

Upon arrival, deputies located the woman suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

 

The victim was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital where the victim succumbed to her injuries.

 


December 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman's Running Car Is Stolen When She Goes Inside For Smokes; Man Won't Let Screaming Lady Out Of Car

December 18, 2021

1 Killed, 4 Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash In Catoosa County

December 18, 2021

New Apartments On Manufacturers Road Will Be Part Of $220 Million In Tennessee Investment By Charleston Firm


A woman told police she pulled into the Smiles Fuels at 7900 Shallowford Road, parked her car in front of the gas pumps and left her vehicle running. She walked into the store to grab some smokes ... (click for more)

One person was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Georgia Highway 151 in Catoosa County on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the driver of a 2015 red Mazda ... (click for more)

New apartments on Manufacturers Road will be part of $220 million in development planned in Tennessee by a Charleston, S.C. firm. Middle Street Partners will also build two multi-family projects ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman's Running Car Is Stolen When She Goes Inside For Smokes; Man Won't Let Screaming Lady Out Of Car

A woman told police she pulled into the Smiles Fuels at 7900 Shallowford Road, parked her car in front of the gas pumps and left her vehicle running. She walked into the store to grab some smokes and as she was checking out she looked outside and saw a bald white male was getting into her vehicle. She ran outside and the car pulled out of the parking lot, traveling south on Jenkins ... (click for more)

1 Killed, 4 Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash In Catoosa County

One person was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Georgia Highway 151 in Catoosa County on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the driver of a 2015 red Mazda that was going south lost control on a curve and struck a black 2012 Infiniti QX56 going north. The driver of the Infiniti was killed and a passenger was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital. ... (click for more)

Opinion

We’re Wasting People As Well As Natural Resources

Both The Wall Street Journal and Commercial Appeal referred to my older sister, June Mann Averyt, as a “grumpy Mother Teresa”. June died of cancer in 2016. At her funeral a stranger approached me saying, “If not for your sister, I would’ve froze to death.” That’s a statement that sticks with you. June began working with the homeless while living in New York City in the 1980s. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

One particular Christmas season a long time ago, Santa was getting ready for his annual trip but there were problems everywhere. Four of his elves got sick, and the trainee elves did not produce the toys as fast as the regular ones so Santa was beginning to feel the pressure of being behind schedule. Then Mrs. Claus told Santa that her Mom was coming to visit; this stressed Santa ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Fall In Nail Biter Saturday Afternoon To North Alabama

The UTC women were unable to take advantage of several opportunities in the final 30 seconds of play Saturday afternoon and fell 74-71 to North Alabama in women’s basketball action at The McKenzie Arena. Trailing 72-64 with just under two minutes to play, the Mocs put up five quick points. Abbey Cornelius drew a foul on a made layup and converted the 3-point play to cut the ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Undefeated Record On The Line As #4 Stanford Comes Calling

No. 7/9 Tennessee (9-0) and No. 3/3 Stanford (7-2) face off this weekend for the 38th time, including the 27th clash featuring both teams ranking among the nation's top 10 in at least one of the major polls. The Lady Vols and defending NCAA champion Cardinal, who didn't play last season due to travel restrictions put in place for Stanford because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors