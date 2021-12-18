Woman, 34, Dies After Stabbing On Bill Reed Road In Ooltewah

A 34-year-old woman has died after a stabbing in Ooltewah on Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., deputies with the Patrol Division of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 9300 block of Bill Reed Road on a report of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, deputies located the woman suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

The victim was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital where the victim succumbed to her injuries.