Hagerty Praises Manchin For Backing Off Biden's Build Back Better Act

Senator Bill Hagerty on Sunday praised Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he publicly declared that he cannot support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act. He said that "effectively ends the legislation."

Senator Hagerty said, “Tennesseans and Americans can rest a little easier tonight now that this legislation is finally dead. With inflation roaring at a near-40-year high, passing a $5-trillion, debt-fueled package filled with big-government socialism policies benefiting the wealthy, Big Tech, corporations, union bosses, and more special interests would have been disastrous.

"I’ve said for months that just one Democrat could stop this spending madness, and I applaud my colleague from West Virginia for putting country and constituents first and recognizing the danger this bill poses to our economy and the trillions in debt it would place on our children and grandchildren.

"In the New Year, I hope that the Democrat majority in the Senate will turn its attention to bipartisan policies that will actually help American families and workers.”