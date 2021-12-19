Fire Causes Damage To House On Bradt Street On Sunday Night

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Bradt Street Sunday night that displaced one adult and three children.

Blue Shift companies were called to a home in the 1400 block at 8:47 p.m. and found smoke coming from the structure. They were notified that everyone had safely made it out of the residence.

Firefighters quickly started attacking the fire, which originated in the stove, and had the flames knocked down in less than 20 minutes. The fire spread to another room in the house and the attic, but crews were able to keep it contained to those areas. There is smoke and water damage throughout the home.

The residents will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. There were no injuries.

Ladder 5, Engine 5, Squad 1, Engine 4, Quint 10, Quint 6, Squad 13, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 (Blue) responded.



