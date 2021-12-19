Fire Causes Damage To House On Bradt Street On Sunday Night

 Monday, December 20, 2021 38.0°F   overcast   Overcast

- photo by CFD

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Bradt Street Sunday night that displaced one adult and three children.

Blue Shift companies were called to a home in the 1400 block at 8:47 p.m. and found smoke coming from the structure. They were notified that everyone had safely made it out of the residence.

Firefighters quickly started attacking the fire, which originated in the stove, and had the flames knocked down in less than 20 minutes.

The fire spread to another room in the house and the attic, but crews were able to keep it contained to those areas. There is smoke and water damage throughout the home.

The residents will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. There were no injuries.

Ladder 5, Engine 5, Squad 1, Engine 4, Quint 10, Quint 6, Squad 13, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 (Blue) responded. 



Opinion

Give Prison Time For Police Chases

It seems every other morning I look at the Chattanoogan.com and see one more moron has led police on a dangerous chase on the interstate, through mall shopping lots and even sometimes quiet neighborhoods. I have a proposal for both the Georgia and Tennessee legislatures. It's very simple. One year for every mile, mandatory. You lead the police on a nine-mile chase. Then the moron ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Fourth Wise Man

I never knew until yesterday that there were Four Wise Men. As this Christmas Week takes hold, I find that it is fun to search in the corners of the Internet for Christmas “gifts,” if you please, that have slipped by me in my three score and ten. Every nativity scene I have ever seen depicts three Magi but, no, there was definitely a fourth. Henry Van Dyke, a brilliant black ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Lead At Half At Murray State, But Racers Finish Strong

The Murray State Racers pushed past the Chattanooga Mocs with a 53-point second half and turned it into an 87-76 victory for their 22 nd consecutive non-conference win at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers (10-1) have won seven in a row overall and at home this season as they travel to play the Auburn Tigers (Dec. 22). Murray State's Tevin Brown scored a ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Incredible Saturday Fizzles For Vols, Lady Vols

Saturday dawned as a full day for Tennessee basketball. Marquee games involving the Vols versus Memphis in Nashville and the Lady Vols facing defending national champion Stanford in Thompson-Boling Arena were on tap. On Friday, UT athletic director Danny White posted a video on social media promoting “an incredible Saturday” in store for Tennessee fans. White then received ... (click for more)


