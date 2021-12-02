Police Blotter: Woman Wants Police To Look For Mysterious Wanted Man; Man Says Comcast Router Damaged His Computer

Police spoke with a woman on West Shepherd Road who said she saw a wanted man at this location. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the man or any warrants for a person by that name. Police transported the woman to her residence on Talladega Avenue.

A woman called police and said her Glock 19 9mm handgun was stolen from the La Quinta Inn at 7051 McCutcheon Road. She had placed the handgun behind a television in the room she was staying in and when she left the property the next day, she forgot to retrieve her handgun. The woman said she did not realize that she left the handgun at the La Quinta until a few weeks later. She said she called management and was told that if a handgun was found by an employee it would have been turned into police. Police checked previous calls at the motel and found no report of a handgun being turned in. The handgun was placed into NCIC as stolen.

A woman called police and said someone damaged her car while it was parked on the side of McCallie Avenue. She said someone had damaged the driver’s side mirror, causing it to be bent with chipped paint and was loose from the door.

A man said his mother on Arbor Creek Way had told him on the phone that people were outside her house. Police went to her house and spoke with the woman who said she didn’t know of anyone around her home and didn’t know why her son had called police. Officers searched the area and were unable to find anyone around her residence. Her adult son who lives with her said he had been outside earlier and he may have been the person in question. The woman contacted her son and let him know she was safe.

An employee at the Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road had requested a man and woman leave the gas station due to their erratic behavior and the belief that they were attempting to conceal merchandise in an attempt to steal items from the store. Police spoke with the man and woman and both said they had not attempted to steal items. Both of them were instructed to leave the Speedway for the night and they left without incident.

Police responded to Murphy USA at 3538 Cummings Hwy. in reference to a known shoplifter that was in the store that had left. Upon arrival police spoke with an employee who said just before she called police, a white female who is known by employees to steal from the store in the past entered the store and was told to leave by employees. The employee said she left the store without stealing any items. The female was identified and she has a possible warrant for shoplifting. Police attempted to locate the woman but were unsuccessful.

A man on Chestnut Street called police and said someone broke into his car while it was parked on the fifth floor of the River Pier Landing parking garage. The man said it appears that the suspect used a chunk of blacktop to gain entry. In the process the suspect damaged the front passenger door and window as well as the rear passenger window. The interior of the vehicle was disturbed with the glove box emptied out. The officer will contact Republic Parking to try and gain access to the camera system.

Police arrived on the scene of an accident at 7008 Shallowford Road and spoke with a man who said a black Tahoe cut him off and hit his driver-side mirror. He said that he did not want to make a police report about the accident just for the police to look for the suspect vehicle that fled the scene. Police looked for the vehicle and were not able to locate it.

An officer responded to a well-being check on North Hawthorne Street. Once on the scene the officer tried to make contact with the woman and to see if she needed assistance. The officer was unable to make contact with her. The officer did not observe anything that would warrant further investigation at this time.

A man on Chestnut Street said when he arrived home at around 12:30 a.m. and then returned to his vehicle, he noticed the Tennessee tag had been stolen off of his General Motors Yukon. The SUV was parked in the parking lot under the building. The man is sure it was there when he arrived home. The man added that his gas cap was opened by someone as well. The license plate was entered as stolen in NCIC.

A woman told police she was traveling around mile marker 7 southbound on I-75 when she saw an object fly off a camper and strike her vehicle on the front. The woman described the camper as occupied by two white females, with a possible Florida license plate. Police searched the area for possible video of the incident which yielded no results. No injuries were reported.



A woman on Amnicola Highway called police and said sometime between 7:30-9:30 a.m. someone stole her bank cards out of her wallet while she was exercising. She said she didn’t realize this until around 2 p.m. and called her bank immediately to cancel her cards, and she then called police. The woman said there were numerous transactions that had been made that she did not do. She said there was one charge at Target on Hixson Pike for $903.28, a charge at SAMS Club on Lee Highway for $903.28, another charge at SAMS Club on Lee Highway for $46.19, and a charge at Walmart (unknown which Walmart) for $2.45. Her bank said the two $903.28 charges were declined and will not show in her account. She said that it appears as though the $46.19 and $2.45 charges went through and will have to be handled by her bank. The woman said she would like for officers to go to the businesses where the cards were used, however she did not have the time and date of the charges at this time. She said she will make contact with her bank to find this information, as well as the card numbers with corresponding charges, and call back at a later date to update the report.

A man said his apartment complex on Commons Boulevard has been having construction take place around the complex, and that at around 5:30 a.m. while driving through the construction area on his way back home to his apartment, he ran over a nail in the roadway. He said that when he parked and exited his vehicle, the air in his tire was rapidly and loudly losing air, which led him to believe that it had just occurred, otherwise he would not have made it home. The man said he made contact with employees of the apartment complex and they have refused to assist him in getting his vehicle fixed. He has purchased a new tire, costing $400.

An officer responded to a disorder with two women on North St. Marks Avenue. When the officer arrived the disorder had already deescalated.

Two officers responded to a disorder at 10 West Martin Luther King Blvd. at the EPB building. Police spoke with an employee of Walden Security who said while he was doing his rounds around the EPB building he noticed three homeless people camped out underneath the walkway of the building. The security employee said he asked the people to leave, and two out of three left, but the third man refused. The security employee said he asked the man to remove his belongings across the street because he was not allowed to be underneath the walkway of the building. The employee said the man agreed but was moving at a very slow pace. He said he asked the man to pick up his speed, and the man then began to get upset and refused to remove his belongings. Police spoke with the man who said he was in the process of gathering his things, but the security employee was being very rude to him, and not allowing him to do what he needed to do. Police were able to come to an agreement with the man who agreed to take all of his belongings at once and relocate across the street.

Police responded to Kemp Drive on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival the officer checked the area and did not find anyone or anything that required police action.

A man on Esquire Lane called police saying he has been having issues with Comcast and a router they sent him that damaged his computer and security system. He said that a manager "Dave" came to his home to take pictures of the damage to send to the Comcast insurance company, but the man found out that he has not done that. The man said he wished for this to be documented, in case the manager attempts to gain access to his home and computer, due to having no security system from the damage. The above residence was placed on the watch list.