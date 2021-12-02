 Thursday, December 2, 2021 47.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MARY D 
1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALLEN, TRAVIS CLAY 
112 WASHINGTON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNETT, AMANDA L 
2400 BROWNWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL 
514 HARWOOD DR.

RED BANK, 374156712 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO 
HOMELESS SIGNAL MTN, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID 
456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CALDWELL, JOSHUA SHANE 
4501 LOCKSLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARMONA-GALLEGOS, OSCAR 
5527 JEWELL ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

COLLINS, TOMMY TUCKER 
31 EDWARDS LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVANS, BRANDON FRANK 
6227 RIVER ROAD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVANS, GEORGE RAY 
2219 E 26th St Chattanooga, 374073614 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FLETCHER, TRACY EUGENE 
1416 HAPPY VALLEY RD APT B ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GIBBS, MICHAEL TERRELL 
5415 SCHOOL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HERNANDEZ, JUAN R 
229 S SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HERRMANN, RONNIE L 
3745 ROCKY SPRINGS RD BEAN STATION, 37708 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HIGGINS, JASON TRAY 
2004 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, RONALD LEE 
351 BELLREED ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, CHRISTA DANIELLE 
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE 
4719 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LONG, GABRIELLE 
5673 SHERRY LN COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVE, DEMETRES ANTWOINE 
1621 Beechland Pl Apt 3 Dalton, 307213742 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MARTIN, HOLLIE NICOLE 
6555 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE 
1913 Foust St Chattanooga, 374071058 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MONCIER, LISA JEAN 
1338 CLEARPOINT DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH 
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF METH

PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112804 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

RAMSEY, ALEXIS SIERRA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROTH, ANYA E 
5600 SEAGROVE LN HIXSON, 373432078 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA 
2213 Fairleigh St Chattanooga, 374062525 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, PAMELA DENISE 
212 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE 
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SUTTON, DENESHA TIARA 
4402 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FACILITATION OF A FELONY

THACKER, DANIEL ZACHARY 
3117 SAINT PAUL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, NICOLE R 
8300 WITHEROW WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WIGGINS, LESLIE L 
11185 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSS OF CRACK FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSS OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE

WIGGINS, NATALIE MICHELLE 
1612 STONEGLEN TRL CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILSON, ROBERT LEON 
118 WIDOW STREET SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


