Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, MARY D
1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALLEN, TRAVIS CLAY
112 WASHINGTON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNETT, AMANDA L
2400 BROWNWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL
514 HARWOOD DR.
RED BANK, 374156712
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO
HOMELESS SIGNAL MTN,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID
456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CALDWELL, JOSHUA SHANE
4501 LOCKSLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARMONA-GALLEGOS, OSCAR
5527 JEWELL ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
COLLINS, TOMMY TUCKER
31 EDWARDS LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVANS, BRANDON FRANK
6227 RIVER ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVANS, GEORGE RAY
2219 E 26th St Chattanooga, 374073614
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FLETCHER, TRACY EUGENE
1416 HAPPY VALLEY RD APT B ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GIBBS, MICHAEL TERRELL
5415 SCHOOL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HERNANDEZ, JUAN R
229 S SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HERRMANN, RONNIE L
3745 ROCKY SPRINGS RD BEAN STATION, 37708
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HIGGINS, JASON TRAY
2004 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, RONALD LEE
351 BELLREED ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, CHRISTA DANIELLE
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE
4719 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LONG, GABRIELLE
5673 SHERRY LN COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVE, DEMETRES ANTWOINE
1621 Beechland Pl Apt 3 Dalton, 307213742
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MARTIN, HOLLIE NICOLE
6555 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
1913 Foust St Chattanooga, 374071058
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MONCIER, LISA JEAN
1338 CLEARPOINT DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF METH
PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112804
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
RAMSEY, ALEXIS SIERRA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROTH, ANYA E
5600 SEAGROVE LN HIXSON, 373432078
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA
2213 Fairleigh St Chattanooga, 374062525
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
212 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SUTTON, DENESHA TIARA
4402 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FACILITATION OF A FELONY
THACKER, DANIEL ZACHARY
3117 SAINT PAUL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARE, NICOLE R
8300 WITHEROW WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WIGGINS, LESLIE L
11185 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSS OF CRACK FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSS OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
WIGGINS, NATALIE MICHELLE
1612 STONEGLEN TRL CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, ROBERT LEON
118 WIDOW STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)