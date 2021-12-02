Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MARY D

1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALLEN, TRAVIS CLAY

112 WASHINGTON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNETT, AMANDA L

2400 BROWNWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL

514 HARWOOD DR.

RED BANK, 374156712Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGOHOMELESS SIGNAL MTN,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARCALDWELL, JOSHUA SHANE4501 LOCKSLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARMONA-GALLEGOS, OSCAR5527 JEWELL ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)COLLINS, TOMMY TUCKER31 EDWARDS LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVANS, BRANDON FRANK6227 RIVER ROAD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVANS, GEORGE RAY2219 E 26th St Chattanooga, 374073614Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFLETCHER, TRACY EUGENE1416 HAPPY VALLEY RD APT B ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGIBBS, MICHAEL TERRELL5415 SCHOOL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHERNANDEZ, JUAN R229 S SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHERRMANN, RONNIE L3745 ROCKY SPRINGS RD BEAN STATION, 37708Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHIGGINS, JASON TRAY2004 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUGHES, RONALD LEE351 BELLREED ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, CHRISTA DANIELLE801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE4719 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALONG, GABRIELLE5673 SHERRY LN COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOVE, DEMETRES ANTWOINE1621 Beechland Pl Apt 3 Dalton, 307213742Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMARTIN, HOLLIE NICOLE6555 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARMITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE1913 Foust St Chattanooga, 374071058Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMONCIER, LISA JEAN1338 CLEARPOINT DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMOORE, ADAM ELIJAH9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF METHPARIS, JOHN AUSTIN701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112804Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNRAMSEY, ALEXIS SIERRAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTSDISORDERLY CONDUCTROTH, ANYA E5600 SEAGROVE LN HIXSON, 373432078Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA2213 Fairleigh St Chattanooga, 374062525Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, PAMELA DENISE212 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARSPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSSUTTON, DENESHA TIARA4402 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFACILITATION OF A FELONYTHACKER, DANIEL ZACHARY3117 SAINT PAUL CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARE, NICOLE R8300 WITHEROW WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWIGGINS, LESLIE L11185 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSS OF CRACK FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSS OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALEWIGGINS, NATALIE MICHELLE1612 STONEGLEN TRL CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILSON, ROBERT LEON118 WIDOW STREET SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)