Hullander Campaign Raises Over $100,000 For County Mayor

Since announcing his candidacy for mayor of Hamilton County, Matt Hullander’s campaign has raised over $100,000 and has commitments for fundraisers across Hamilton County, officials said Thursday. Supporters are planning upcoming fundraisers in Apison, Black Creek, Council Fire, The Enclave, Hampton on the Lake, Lookout Mountain, North Chattanooga and Signal Mountain.

Hullander campaign treasurer Fred Decosimo said, “I’ve served as treasurer for many campaigns over the years, but I’ve never seen such a strong outpouring of support as the Hullander campaign is receiving. Within a few days of activating online giving, the campaign raised more than $25,000. It’s just phenomenal.”



Matt Hullander said, “It is truly humbling to Jenny and me to receive this support as we begin this new chapter in our lives. From our smallest donation of $25 to the many donors who’ve given the maximum amount of $3,200, it’s clear people see our campaign as a way to invest in the future of Hamilton County.”



Mr. Hullander said, "I'm looking forward to the coming weeks. On Dec. 20, I’ll be in line to pick up my qualifying petition and will look forward to qualifying shortly after. Jenny and I plan to get this done so that our family and friends can enjoy the holiday season before the field is set in February. To say we’re excited is an understatement. I’m ready to go to work.”

