Dr. Sonia Stewart Named Deputy Superintendent Of Hamilton County Schools

Newly selected Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson has named Dr. Sonia Stewart deputy superintendent for Hamilton County Schools.

“Dr. Stewart brings a wealth of experience in developing leaders and improving learning opportunities for all students,” said Dr. Robertson. “I am excited to serve alongside her as she plays an instrumental role in the work of continuing to implement our Future Ready 2023 plan.”

Dr. Stewart currently serves as community superintendent for the MidTown Learning Community. During her time in HCS, she has designed and implemented a "robust and focused turnaround plan," leading to improved state percentile rates in all MidTown schools. Dr. Stewart has also been a part of the district's talent selection, development and compensation efforts. Additionally, Dr. Stewart collaboratively designed Community Forward, HCS’ Community Schools effort in partnership with the city of Chattanooga.

“I am excited to continue the transformational work happening in HCS,” said Dr. Stewart. “We have built a foundation of excellence on which we can build on our commitment to ensuring that all children thrive and experience a future without limits.”

Dr. Stewart said she is committed to providing just and equitable opportunities for youth deprived of the education, resources and support they need to reach their full potential. For more than two decades, Dr. Stewart’s commitment to young people and the desire to spend her life invested in improved learning outcomes for students has directed her into areas of education and community revitalization. A career educator, she has served as a teacher, principal and district administrator. Prior to joining HCS, Dr. Stewart served as the executive officer for Organizational Development in Metro Nashville Public Schools. In this role, she designed the MNPS Leadership Framework, built leadership selection and development structures, collaboratively advanced talent acquisition and retention work, and enhanced district-wide equity frameworks. Dr. Stewart was named MNPS’ Principal of the Year, and during her time leading Pearl-Cohn High, the school was recognized as a National School of Excellence by the Coalition of Community Schools and featured on Edutopia's "Schools That Work" series.

Dr. Stewart has a doctorate in education, leadership, and policy from Vanderbilt University, a master's in educational leadership from Trevecca University, and a bachelor's in mathematics from Biola University. She officially begins the role of deputy superintendent on Jan. 3.

The Hamilton County Board of Education met Monday to approve the contract for newly selected superintendent, Dr. Justin Robertson. He will officially begin his term as superintendent of Hamilton County Schools on Jan. 1.