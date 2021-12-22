Youth, 19, Arrested In Shooting Of 15-Year-Old At 1900 Block Of Chestnut Street

Chattanooga Police have arrested a teenager in the Tuesday evening shooting of a 15-year-old in the 1900 block of Chestnut Street.

Jaen Perkins, 19, has been charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Officers had been told a male juvenile had been shot and was being transported by a private vehicle to the hospital. Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed a teenager was there suffering from a non-lifethreatening gunshot wound. Officers then secured the scene on Chestnut Street.

During this time officers had also learned of a potential suspect and suspect vehicle. They conducted a traffic stop and a possible suspect.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim had been walking across a parking lot when he was shot. They also confirmed that patrol had detained the shooting suspect, Perkins.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

