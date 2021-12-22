December 22, 2021
A man on Shallowford Road told police he arrived home at 10 p.m. and went inside to use the restroom. He said when he returned to his vehicle there was a black male in the driver's seat. He
said ... (click for more)
Governor Bill Lee appointed Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw to serve as chair of the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY) for the remainder of his three-year ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A man on Shallowford Road told police he arrived home at 10 p.m. and went inside to use the restroom. He said when he returned to his vehicle there was a black male in the driver's seat. He
said the man began driving away. The only description he could give was that he was wearing a baseball cap. The man could not give a direction of travel and there is no video footage for police ... (click for more)
Governor Bill Lee appointed Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw to serve as chair of the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY) for the remainder of his three-year term. He joined TCCY in 2020 as a commission member.
“It’s nice anytime the Governor looks your way, but it’s more exciting to think about what we do at TCCY,” said Judge Philyaw. “I have ... (click for more)
The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)
I am flabbergasted by the fact that when I came across this story on Rudolph The Red-nosed Reindeer I had something of a mental flashback. Not in over 50 years, so help me, I haven’t thought of Rudolph but as I was reading this story, my mind recalled that “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, had a very shiny nose, and if you ever saw it, you would even say it glows. All of the other ... (click for more)
Two Tennessee examples of the Christmas spirit caught my eye during the past week.
On Tuesday, football tight ends Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant described playing the same position not as a competition for playing time but more as a cooperative effort to bring out the best in each other.
“I’m really grateful for him, because he’s been great throughout the whole thing, ... (click for more)
No. 7/9 Tennessee took a commanding victory over in-state foe ETSU on Monday night, winning 112-58 in Thompson-Boling Arena.
The score reflects UT's highest point total since claiming a 131-69 triumph against Troy on Dec. 6, 2017, and is the most points scored in a single game during head coach Kellie Harper's tenure.
Six Tennessee (10-1) players were in double figures, ... (click for more)