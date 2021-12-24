 Friday, December 24, 2021 36.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Man Shines Laser Into Neighbor's House To Find Out What They Are Up To; Man's Glock Stolen From His Car

Friday, December 24, 2021

A man and a woman on Givens Road said their neighbor had threatened them earlier, which they already talked to police about. They said the neighbor had an item that was shining a laser into their house and it was making them feel uncomfortable. The man said he just wanted to document what was going on. Police turned the device off and left.

* * *

Two young women live at a residence on East 8th Street and haven’t been staying there at night because of someone possibly prowling around their residence between 6 p.m. and midnight. There is a doorbell camera installed but it’s currently off-line for unknown reasons. Police placed the address on the watch list for a couple of weeks for added patrol in the area between 6 p.m. and midnight. 

* * *

A woman on Normal Avenue said someone damaged the tailgate of her vehicle overnight. She said the tailgate was damaged near the middle causing it to hang.

* * *

The maintenance supervisor of the Chattanooga Times Free Press at 400 East 11th St. said someone threw a large piece of concrete through a guard shack window. The supervisor believes the damage to be around $2,000, due the special glass that was broken.

* * *

A woman at the Chattanoogan Hotel at 1201 Broad St. said she left her and suitcase with the valet service and it did not get put in her car. She said a lady found it and turned it into the front desk, and it was supposedly placed it in a security box. She said only two employees have access to the security room and management is reviewing the security video to determine who stole her property. She said they will call her once they find the suspect on the video. The officer gave her instructions on what to do once the hotel personnel call her.

* * * 

A man on Glass Street said someone damaged the driver-side mirror of his car. He said the mirror was knocked off. 

* * * 

A man on Delta Motors at 3814 Rossville Blvd. said someone stole a catalytic converter off an RV in his dealership. 

* * *

A woman on Pineville Road called police and said someone damaged her car while there was a party going on. She said the passenger-side headlight was busted out. 

* * * 

A man at Erlanger East at 1755 Gunbarrel Road said his car was damaged. He said the driver-side rear door was scratched. 

* * *

A man on 6th Avenue said someone stole his Glock GEN22 from his vehicle. He said there were no signs of forced entry. The firearm was entered into NCIC. 

 


December 24, 2021

